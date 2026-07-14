UAG condemns rising political violence, calls for impartial security ahead of Ol Kalou by-election

The United Alternative Government (UAG) has condemned what it describes as an escalating wave of political violence in Kenya, urging the government, security agencies and the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to uphold the Constitution and ensure equal protection for all political actors.

In a statement, the opposition coalition said recent incidents in Kisumu and Nyahururu signal a worrying trend of political intolerance that threatens Kenya’s democracy, national cohesion and the rule of law.

The coalition referenced reports of confrontations surrounding a church service attended by opposition leaders in Kisumu, as well as separate violent incidents in Nyahururu, and called for prompt, independent and transparent investigations to establish the facts.

According to the UAG, every Kenyan has a constitutional right to assemble peacefully, associate freely, move without intimidation and participate in political activities, regardless of political affiliation.

The coalition further claimed that opposition leaders have repeatedly been targeted during lawful public engagements, citing an alleged attack on Kalonzo Musyoka, Rigathi Gachagua and Eugene Wamalwa while travelling to a political rally in Kikuyu in April. It also referenced an incident involving Martha Karua during the implementation of a High Court order at Gatoto Primary School in Mukuru kwa Reuben, arguing that the cases raise concerns over the impartiality of public institutions.

The opposition warned against normalising political violence, saying retaliatory attacks would only deepen instability and ultimately hurt ordinary citizens through loss of lives, destruction of businesses and recruitment of young people into criminal activities.

The coalition placed responsibility on President William Ruto’s administration, arguing that the government has a constitutional duty to maintain law and order and ensure that security agencies protect all citizens without discrimination.

It also accused Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo of engaging in partisan politics, alleging that such conduct undermines the neutrality of security agencies. The coalition further claimed that police officers had been mobilised from across the country ahead of the forthcoming Ol Kalou by-election.

The UAG called on police officers deployed for the by-election to act impartially and reject any unlawful orders, while urging the IEBC to ensure a free, fair and credible electoral process and to take action against anyone found violating electoral laws or inciting violence.

The coalition also appealed to political leaders across the political divide to exercise restraint and avoid rhetoric that could inflame tensions, stressing that leadership demands responsibility during periods of heightened political competition.

Addressing the public, the UAG urged Kenyans not to allow themselves to be recruited into gangs or used to perpetrate violence on behalf of political interests. Instead, it called on citizens to uphold the Constitution, reject retaliation and resolve political disputes through lawful institutions.

They urged all state agencies to serve every Kenyan without fear or favour, insisting that Kenya’s democratic future depends on justice, constitutionalism and the rule of law rather than political violence.