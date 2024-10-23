Uganda Fuel Truck Explosion Kills At Least 10

A fuel truck ran out of control and exploded into flames near the Ugandan capital on Tuesday, killing at least 10 people.

The disaster occurred on a highway in the town of Kigogwa, about 25 kilometres (15 miles) north of Kampala.

“The death toll in the fuel explosion is so far 10 people but we have more injuries reported,” said Charles Lwanga, resident district commissioner for the area.

Lwanga told reporters at the scene that the truck had failed to brake.

“As people came to steal fuel there was a fire which has caused over 10 people (to be) burnt to death,” he said.

Ambulances rushed to the scene to take people to hospital, he said, adding that many had suffered serious injuries.

Langwa said the fire had been contained, preventing the flames from reaching a nearby petrol station.

In August 2019, 19 people died when a fuel truck barrelled into other vehicles in a busy town in western Uganda and exploded.

Elsewhere in Kenya, a two-year-old child has been confirmed dead following a fire incident at Mukuru Kwa Reuben in Nairobi.

The mid-morning fire, which torched several houses, is said to have begun in one of the homes before spreading to the nearby mabati structures. Investigations into the cause of the fire have commenced.

According to the child’s father, the deceased was inside the house with his two siblings when the fire broke out.

“The older children managed to escape and called the police to report that the house was on fire,” said Alex Manzi, the father of the deceased.

Dozens of people were left homeless following the fire incident at the sprawling Mukuru slums.

Officials said the fire broke out at Mukuru Kwa Reuben.

They said the fire, initially suspected to have been a gas fire, but preliminary investigation indicate may be as a result of electrical fault.

The gas cylinders located in some of the houses exploded thereafter and approximately 50 housing units were affected.

Bramwell Simiyu, the County Chief Officer Disaster and Risk Coordination confirmed the incident.