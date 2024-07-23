Uganda Police Out In Force Ahead Of Anti-Graft Rally

Police were out in force on the empty streets of the Ugandan capital Kampala on Tuesday ahead of a planned anti-corruption rally that has been banned by the authorities.

President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled the East African country with an iron fist for almost four decades, had warned the demonstrators at the weekend they were “playing with fire”.

Three opposition lawmakers were remanded in custody late Monday, police said, after opposition leader Bobi Wine said his National Unity Platform (NUP) headquarters was “under siege” by police and army officers.

The call to action over corruption has been organised online, drawing inspiration from the mostly Gen-Z led anti-government protests in neighbouring Kenya that have roiled the country for a month.

“We are the youths and heart of our country and we are not letting down our country,” leading Ugandan protester Shamim Nambasa told AFP on Monday.

Posters shared online ahead of the rallies urged demonstrators to “march on parliament”.

But police spokesman Kituuma Rusoke said the authorities will “not allow a demonstration that will risk peace and security of the country”.

In the capital, AFP journalists said there were roadblocks on mostly quiet streets — especially near Kampala’s business district — heavily manned by officers in anti-riot gear with some wearing camouflage uniforms.

A heavy police presence also remained in place around the NUP headquarters, an AFP journalist said.

On Monday three lawmakers with the opposition group were detained by police on “various offences and remanded to prison,” according to the police spokesperson who did not give further details on the charges.

Wine, whose real name is Robert Kyagulanyi, had made calls on Monday to support the rallies.

“We want a country where we all belong not for the few in power,” he said.

A NUP spokesperson confirmed three legislators — named as Francis Zaake, Charles Tebandeke and Hassan Kirumira — along with seven others connected to the party, had been detained.

Tuesday’s march has been organised on social media by young Ugandans with the hashtag #StopCorruption.

Graft is a major issue in Uganda, with several major scandals involving public officials, and the country is ranked a lowly 141 out of 180 countries on Transparency International’s corruption index.

