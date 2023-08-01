Ugandan Church Breaks Guinness World Record After Clapping For More Than 3 Hours Straight

A popular Ugandan Church broke the Guinness World Record for the longest applause after ecstatic members of the Phaneroo Ministries International clapped for a staggering three hours and 16 minutes nonstop.

The unprecedented clapping expedition featured strict rules that included – clapping hands only with no vocal noise and stomping, no musical instruments, all phones in silent mode and no bathroom breaks.

Also, sound levels had to be maintained at 80 decibels for the duration of attempt and, in case one needed a pint of water or some soda, someone would be assigned to them, holding a bottle to their mouth, as they sipped the drink, clapping.

This unprecedented achievement dubbed “Clap for Jesus” took place on July 30, 2023 at the UMA multipurpose hall as Phaneroo Ministries marked its 9th anniversary.

Phaneroo, known in Uganda for their vibrant and energetic gatherings, brought together thousands of enthusiastic attendees from all corners of Kampala as many watched by the sidelines as hundreds took part in the challenge.

Photos across social media show a rather weary congregation in various stages of clapping, others seated in the hall while others sprawled outside on the lawn, heads bowed.

Before embarking on the massive feat, Phaneroo Ministries International applied to the Guinness World Records organization and ensured compliance with all the guidelines set forth by the organization in Uganda.

The Guinness World Record adjudicators, who attended the event, appeared to confirm that Phaneroo had set a new record, surpassing the previous one.

Before Phaneroo took up the challenge, the world record for the longest clap was held by Stevens Clark, at two hours and five minutes and was recorded at the Festival of Awesomeness-UK on July 20, 2019.

Speaking to Ugandan and international media, Apostle Grace Lubega, the leader of Phaneroo Ministries said that this historic achievement was a testament to the indomitable spirit of Phaneroo and its dedicated followers.

“It underscores the organization’s ability to bring together people from diverse backgrounds under a shared sense of purpose, forging bonds that transcend borders and barriers,” he said.

“Beyond the celebration and jubilation, this remarkable feat is a powerful symbol of unity and solidarity in a world that often seems fractured. Phaneroo’s breaking of the Guinness World Record for the longest applause serves as a reminder that when people come together with a common vision and unwavering commitment, they can achieve the extraordinary.”

Phaneroo Ministries International will be waiting for Guinness World Records’ decision on whether their hand-clapping session will become the new world record.

It can take up to 12 weeks for Guinness World Records to review the documentation and decide whether it has been accepted as a new record or rejected.

