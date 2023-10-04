Ugandan Found Dead with Stab Wounds in Mlango Kubwa

Police are investigating the murder of a Ugandan national whose body with stab wounds was found in his house in Mlango Kubwa area, Nairobi.

His wife was found lying unconscious next to the body, police said. The body of Joel Makuhi, 22, was found in the apartment on the fifth floor long after he had died.

His wife told police they had bought chicken from Burma Market and prepared it for supper on Sunday.

She said she fell unconscious and could not recall what happened after eating the chicken. It is not clear who was behind the stabbing of Makuhi. The motive is yet to be established, police said.

The woman is admitted to a local hospital while emaciated but in a stable condition. Police said the man had a deep stab wound on the left side of the chest.

The team that visited the scene said they recovered two kitchen knives which are suspected to have been used in the commission of the offence.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy as the suspected assailants were being sought.

Meanwhile, a woman was saved from an irate public after her husband died in a fight in their matrimonial house in Aram, Siaya County.

Police said the incident happened in Siger sub-location leading to the death of Tobias Odongo Molo, 49.

The woman told police they fought over domestic issues on Tuesday and he pushed Molo against a metallic box sustaining head injuries.

He was rushed to hospital where he died. This angered members of the public who wanted to lynch her, claiming she was the cause of her husband’s death. Police officers rushed to the scene where they swiftly rescued her to safe custody.

The body is lying in mortuary pending an autopsy.

Police said they will charge the woman with manslaughter.

