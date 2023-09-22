Probe as KDF Soldier is Found Dead in Changing Room at College in Karen

Police and the military are investigating the death of a corporal at the Kenya Defence Forces whose body was found in a changing room at the Defence Staff College, Karen, Nairobi.

Other soldiers said they found the body of Corporal Marceline Ogutu at the college changing room after a suspected collapse.

They rushed her to the camp dispensary where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. The cause of the death is yet to be known.

A senior military officer of the rank of major visited the scene with police as part of a probe into the incident that happened on Thursday at around 10 p.m.

The body was moved to the Mashuja mortuary pending post-mortem and probe.

Meanwhile, police are investigating the cause of death of a man whose body was found in a lodging. The body of the man was found in a room at the Tea Room Restaurant and Lodging on Wednesday night.

A guard at the premises said he was checking on the rooms when he found room 12D locked from inside.

He said the room had been locked for a long time. And on checking, he found the body of the man sprawled on the floor. Police who visited the scene said the body had no visible injuries.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe.

And a man was electrocuted while repairing a fan in his house in Kijipwa area, Kilifi County.

The body of Samson Mutua, 30 was found in his house after he had been electrocuted.

This is after he touched a naked live wire. The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy.

