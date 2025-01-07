Ugandan Nanny Arrested in Robbery Plot Targeting Employer in Eastleigh 

A Ugandan nanny who has been on the run following her involvement in a daring robbery plot targeting her employer in Nairobi’s Eastleigh was arrested in Nairobi after two months of being on the run.

Nabalayo Everline Loice, 23 was taken into custody by detectives from DCI Starehe after a robbery incident that unfolded on November 1, 2024.

According to reports filed at Pangani Police Station, Nabalayo was in the house with a colleague housemaid when she intentionally opened the door, admitting an unknown assailant armed with a hammer.

In a shocking turn of events, the duo reportedly assaulted the other maid, leaving her for dead in the bathroom.

They then made off with a haul that included a gold set valued at Sh210,000, a Lenovo XY laptop worth Sh110,000, and an Infinix phone priced at Sh15,000.

After days of manhunt, detectives have finally apprehended Nabalayo at Kariokor while she was attempting to escape on a bus bound for Uganda.

She was detained in police custody for processing, pending arraignment.

The robbery captured on CCTV happened on November 1 at around 4:40pm when an individual armed with a hammer entered into Ushirika Tower in Eastleigh when the owner, a Somali man was out with his children, while his wife was reported to be in India for medical treatment.

Preliminary investigations indicate that upon entering the apartment, the assailant, who is also believed to be a Ugandan national, grievously assaulted a 20-year-old Somali house-help named Hakimo Muhidin with assistance from Evelyne.

A video which has since gone viral on social media captured the assailant assaulting the Somali house-help as her Ugandan counterpart looked on.

The maid is heard making an alarm for help but no one could come to her rescue.

“Hakimo Muhidin sustained serious injuries, including a broken tooth and injuries to her hand, head, and legs. Additionally, she exhibited signs of having been whipped, with visible marks on her back.”

After receiving medical treatment, she was discharged and is currently recovering at a relative’s home in the Tassia estate area, the police said.

They say the Ugandan maid who had joined the household three weeks earlier escaped alongside the assailant.

Meanwhile, the manhunt for her accomplice, who remains at large, is still in full swing, police said.