Ugandan Nanny in Robbery Drama in Eastleigh Charged in Court

Ugandan nanny accused of stealing from her employer in Nairobi’s Eastleigh estate, was arraigned on two robbery charges, including theft of gold.

Everline Nabalyo Loice alias Eva appeared before the Makadara Law Courts where she was charged, jointly with another not before court, with violently robbing Hakimo Muhidin Ali of a mobile phone valued at Sh30,000.

Further, the court heard that the accused was armed with an offensive weapon namely a hammer, which she used to hit at her target.

Nabalyo who was arrested at Kariokor in Nairobi while attempting to board a Kampala bound bus, was also charged, with another not before court, of stealing a laptop worth Sh110,000 and 22 grams of gold worth Sh210,000.

These items were properties of Abdirazak Jamaa Ali.

Nabalyo was denied bond following a request by the prosecution, which detailed several grounds to the court, including demonstrating that she is not a Kenyan national and hence a flight risk who has been on the run since she committed the office in November 1, 2024.

Hearing will commence in March 2025.

According to reports filed at Pangani Police Station, Nabalayo was in the house with a colleague housemaid when she intentionally opened the door, admitting an unknown assailant armed with a hammer.

In a shocking turn of events, the duo reportedly assaulted the other maid, leaving her for dead in the bathroom.

They then made off with a haul that included a gold set valued at Sh210,000, a Lenovo XY laptop worth Sh110,000, and an Infinix phone priced at Sh15,000.

After days of manhunt, detectives have finally apprehended Nabalayo at Kariokor while she was attempting to escape on a bus bound for Uganda.

The robbery captured on CCTV happened on November 1 at around 4:40pm when an individual armed with a hammer entered into Ushirika Tower in Eastleigh when the owner, a Somali man was out with his children, while his wife was reported to be in India for medical treatment.