Uhuru Highway Section To Be Closed For 9 Days

The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) has announced the temporary closure of a section of Uhuru Highway between Hotel Boulevard and the University of Nairobi roundabout (Mombasa Bound) for scheduled maintenance work.

In a statement issued on Thursday, March 28, Kenha stated that the closure is necessary to facilitate maintenance activities on the busy highway.

The closure will be in effect from 11:59 pm on Thursday, March 28, 2024, until 11:59 pm on Saturday, April 6, 2024.

“The Kenya National Highways Authority (Kenha) wishes to notify the Public that there will be a temporary closure of Uhuru Highway (A8) between Hotel Boulevard and the University of Nairobi roundabout (Mombasa Bound) from 11.59 pm on Thursday, March 28, 2024, to 11.59 pm on Saturday, April 6, 2024,” the notice reads.

Motorists traveling on Uhuru Highway (A8) from Westlands and Thika Road are advised to utilize alternative routes during this period.

Kenha has recommended Harry Thuku Road, University Way, Prof. Wangari Mathai Road, and Kipande Road as alternative routes for motorists to use while the maintenance work is ongoing.

The decision to close the section of Uhuru Highway comes after Kenha was prompted to take action in January following public outcry over the neglected tunnel used by University of Nairobi students and the public.

Images of the flooded and poorly lit tunnel near St. Paul’s Chapel and the University Way roundabout surfaced on social media, prompting concerns about safety and accessibility.

According to Kenha Deputy Director of Corporate Communication, Samwel Kumba, work has been ongoing in the background, including geotechnical investigations, design, planning, and procurement of works for a new structure.

The precast yard for the new structure has been operational for two months, and improvements such as removing one of the wing walls of the existing structure to mitigate flooding and installing lights in the new structure are underwa