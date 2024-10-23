UK Visa Services Now Available Through VFS Global In Kenya

Kenyans can now submit their UK visa applications through VFS Global, following the launch of new Visa Application Centres in Nairobi and Mombasa.

This service became available on October 22, 2024.

Alok Singhal, Head of Sub-Saharan Africa at VFS Global, promised to offer a streamlined process for those traveling to the UK.

“We are excited to embark on this new journey with UK Visas and Immigration here in Kenya. We have enjoyed a long-standing partnership since 2003 and look forward to bringing our best-in-class services to Kenyan travellers,” he said.

The new Visa Application Centres provide a range of optional services to enhance convenience for customers.

These include assistance with document uploads, Prime Time appointments for submissions outside regular business hours, SMS notifications, document checking, and courier returns for passports once a visa decision has been made.

In Nairobi, customers can also use the On Demand Mobile Visa service, allowing them to submit their applications from their home, office, or any location of their choice.

Additionally, the “Keep My Passport While Applying” service lets applicants retain their passports after submitting their application and biometrics, only returning them when a decision is finalized.

These services can be booked online in advance at VFS Global or during appointments at the Visa Application Centres.

However, they are optional and do not affect the visa processing time or outcomes.

VFS Global has been a partner of UK Visas and Immigration since 2003, and the company now provides UK visa services in 142 countries, including 31 countries in Africa, under a new contract awarded in October 2024.