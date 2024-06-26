UN Secretary General Guterres Calls for Restraint Amid Violent Protests in Kenya

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has expressed deep sadness and concern over the recent violence during protests in Kenya. In a statement made on X, Guterres addressed the fatalities and injuries reported, which included journalists and medical personnel.

“I am deeply saddened by the reports of deaths and injuries – including of journalists and medical personnel – connected to protests and street demonstrations in Kenya,” Guterres stated.

“I urge the Kenyan authorities to exercise restraint and call for all demonstrations to take place peacefully.”

The protests, which erupted on Tuesday, were in response to the controversial Finance Bill 2024. Amnesty International has condemned the heavy-handed tactics employed by police during the demonstrations. In their statement, Amnesty highlighted the severe consequences faced by protestors, including the use of live ammunition.

“Thirteen people were shot with live bullets, four with rubber bullets, and three sustained injuries after being hit with teargas canisters,” Amnesty International reported. “As a result, over 31 people were injured and five people were shot dead during the protests.”

The human rights organization also raised alarms about mysterious disappearances attributed to both uniformed and non-uniformed officers in the past 24 hours.

Among those reported missing were Kevin Monari, Zadock Nyamari Monari, Gabriel Oguda, Andrew Mwangi, John Frank Ngemi, Avugwi Chagusia, Chebet Kirui (Nakuru), Brian Nzavi Ngula, Harriet Nyongesa, and Chebet Kirui. Some of the disappeared individuals, including Shadrack Kiprono and Ernest Nyerere, have since been released.

Amnesty International called on the Kenyan government to cease using live ammunition on unarmed medical personnel who were attempting to provide aid to the injured. The organization also urged the government to refrain from issuing threats to media houses following allegations from KTN about threats to shut down their operations due to coverage of the protests.

“We urge the State and all parties to de-escalate the situation and stop the use of lethal force to protect life,” Amnesty International’s statement read. “We urge the authorities to desist from reportedly threatening the mass media houses. We appeal for safe medical corridors for all medical personnel and ambulances to access the injured. The scenes of police officers shooting at medical emergency center at Holy Basilica must cease immediately.”

The protests took a dramatic turn when demonstrators breached the Kenyan Parliament and accessed several protected areas in Nairobi, including City Hall. This led to prolonged confrontations between anti-riot officers and protestors. In an effort to restore order, police fired several gunshots outside Parliament, but the demonstrators continued their activities undeterred.

Guterres’s call for restraint and Amnesty International’s condemnation highlight the urgent need for a peaceful resolution and respect for human rights amid the ongoing turmoil in Kenya. As the situation develops, international attention remains focused on the Kenyan government’s response to the demands and safety of its citizens.