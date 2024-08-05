UN Terminates Nine Staff Members Over Alleged Involvement In Hamas-Led Attack On Israel

The United Nations has announced the termination of nine staff members from the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) due to their alleged involvement in the October 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel.

UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq confirmed the dismissals, stating: “We have sufficient information in order to take the actions that we’re taking, which is to say, the termination of these nine individuals.”

The unprecedented assault last autumn resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people and the abduction of 251 individuals who were taken back to Gaza as hostages.