University, TVET Students To Receive HELB Loans from November 7 – Machogu

University and TVET students will receive their HELB loans on November 7, Education CS Ezekiel Machogu has said.

The CS said loans for First Year students have been finalized under the New Higher Education Funding Model.

Machogu advised learners to ensure that their bank details, as provided in their applications, are correct and up to date.

“Consequently, the Ministry wishes to inform successful applicants that the funds will be disbursed to their respective universities and student accounts starting Tuesday 7th November, 2023,” said Machogu on Friday.

Under the new funding model which was unveiled in May by President William Ruto, learners are grouped into four categories; vulnerable, extremely needy, needy or less needy.

The vulnerable varsity students are set to receive 100 percent scholarships with the government scholarship standing at 82 percent while the loan takes 18 percent.

The extremely needy students will receive 70 percent of government scholarships while the loans will contribute to 30 percent of the tuition fee.

The needy and less needy will receive 93 percent of government scholarships with 7 percent being household contributions in meeting the fees requirement.

On Thursday, Machakos University students staged demonstrations over the delayed loans.

Later, 12 of the protesters including former students were arrested.

Machakos sub-county police commander Emmanuel Okanda said all those arrested were active participants in the demos.

“The twelve were all together during the demos,” Okanda told a local daily.

The students threatened to return to the streets if the government failed to disburse the funds in 24 hours.