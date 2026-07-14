Unknown man’s body retrieved from Ruiru River on Thika Superhighway

Police launched investigations after the body of an unidentified man was retrieved from the Ruiru River beneath a bridge along the Thika–Nairobi Superhighway in Juja, Kiambu County.

According to police, the incident was reported at around 12:55 p.m. on Tuesday after members of the public spotted the body of an unknown African male, believed to be about 40 years old, floating in the river near Gwa Kairu.

Police responded to the scene and confirmed the report.

As authorities waited for divers from the Kiambu County Government to retrieve the body, a crowd of onlookers became agitated and blocked the Thika–Nairobi Superhighway above the bridge, causing a major traffic snarl-up.

The situation was brought under control after additional police officers from Juja Police Station and Ruiru Sub-county were deployed, allowing traffic to resume normally.

The body, which had no visible external injuries, was eventually retrieved from the river before crime scene officers processed and documented the scene.

The deceased body was moved to Thika General Kago Road Funeral Home, where it will be preserved pending identification and a post-mortem examination.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the man’s death and are appealing to anyone with information that could help identify him to report to the nearest police station.

The incident sparked speculations even as police said they were investigating the same.