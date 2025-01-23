UoN Listed Kenya’s Only University In 2025 Times Higher Education Subject Rankings

The University of Nairobi (UoN) has been recognized as Kenya’s only ranked institution in the 2025 Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject.

In a statement, the University affirmed its position as Kenya’s leading institution of higher learning, excelling in three key academic disciplines: Medicine and Health, Life Sciences, and Physical Sciences. This achievement underscores its dedication to quality education, research, and innovation.

UoN ranked in the 501-600 bracket for Medicine and Health, competing with 1,150 institutions globally. This success is attributed to intensive medical research and performance measured across 18 indicators, including medicine, dentistry, and nursing.

In the Life Sciences category, UoN achieved a ranking in the 801-1000 range, competing with 1,143 global institutions.

This category highlights pivotal fields such as agriculture, forestry, veterinary science, and biological sciences, showcasing the university’s commitment to sustainable development and life sciences research in Africa.

In Physical Sciences, the University was placed in the 1000+ band, reflecting its strides in physics, chemistry, mathematics, and environmental sciences. This recognition reaffirms UoN’s pursuit of excellence in scientific research and education.

The rankings were determined using a robust methodology based on five pillars: teaching excellence, research environment, research quality, industry partnerships, and international outlook.

These metrics offer a comprehensive evaluation of institutional performance across 11 subject areas.

Compared to its 2024 ranking, UoN recorded a slight overall decline, moving from the 1201-1500 band to the 1501+ category.

However, this has not diminished its success in specific disciplines, which remain a hallmark of its academic strategy.

“In comparisons to 2024 ranking of the University, This year’s ranking has recorded a slight downturn moving from the 1201-1500 band to the 1501+ category, this however has not affected the University’s specialized subject approach evident in the subject-specific achievements,” the statement read.