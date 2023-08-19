US Approves Transfer Of F-16 Fighter Jets To Ukraine

The United States has granted approval for the transfer of American-made F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine from Denmark and the Netherlands.

The transfer is contingent upon the readiness of Ukrainian pilots to operate the aircraft effectively.

A spokesperson from the US State Department explained that this approach would enable Ukraine to fully leverage the capabilities of the new aircraft.

This decision comes as a boon for Ukraine, which had been advocating for the transfer since the previous year.

However, it is anticipated that several months will be required before Kyiv can deploy the F-16s to counter Russia’s air dominance.

Both Denmark and the Netherlands possess operational F-16s, with the Dutch planning to phase them out in favor of more advanced aircraft, and Denmark gearing up for an upgrade of its F-16 fleet.

Earlier concerns about escalating tensions with Russia, which possesses nuclear capabilities, had initially led the US and its allies to withhold F-16s from Ukraine.

Russia, which initiated a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, has not yet provided a public response to this development.

The US State Department spokesperson confirmed that formal commitments had been extended to Denmark and the Netherlands for the transfer of their multi-role F-16 warplanes. This transfer is set to take place following the completion of pilot training.

Leaders of Denmark and the Netherlands applauded the US decision, emphasizing Ukraine’s capacity to bolster its defense. Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra indicated that this marked a significant step toward Ukraine’s ability to safeguard its people and territory.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, expressed his enthusiasm for the decision on X, formerly known as Twitter, referring to it as “great news.” He also praised the adaptability of Ukraine’s military personnel and expressed gratitude to partners in the United States, the Netherlands, and Denmark.

An international coalition comprising 11 allies of Ukraine is slated to commence training for Ukrainian pilots later this month, with readiness expected to be achieved by the following year.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon is renowned for its reliability and is armed with precision-guided weaponry. With a maximum speed of 1,500mph (2,400km/h), it offers enhanced targeting capabilities, enabling Ukraine to engage Russian forces under diverse weather conditions and during nighttime.

Ukraine’s existing combat aircraft, predominantly MiGs dating from the Soviet era, have left the country at a significant disadvantage in the face of Russia’s air power.

Modernizing its air capabilities is imperative for Ukraine, enabling it to better defend its skies against missile and drone assaults and to support counter-offensives within its territories.

