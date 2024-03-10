US Evacuates Staff in middle-of-night, Flies in Marines to Reinforce Embassy in Haiti

As heavily armed gangs continue to challenge Haiti’s weak government and turn the country’s capital into a battlefield, the State Department on Sunday March 10 flew in U.S. Marines to reinforce its embassy and evacuate non-essential personnel.

The middle-of-the-night operation was conducted via helicopter by the U.S. military at the request of the State Department, the U.S. Southern Command said in a statement.

“This airlift of personnel into and out of the embassy is consistent with our standard practice for embassy security augmentation worldwide, and no Haitians were on board the military aircraft,” the statement said.

The airlift comes amid ongoing gang attacks in multiple locations around metropolitan Port-au-Prince, including Tabarre, where the U.S. embassy is located. Several nearby businesses have been looted and overtaken by armed gangs that today control more than 80 percent of the capital.

Since last Thursday, armed groups have led a coordinated attack, demanding the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry, and targeting key Haitian government institutions.

After taking control of several police stations, they targeted the main seaport before orchestrating a mass prison break at the two largest prisons.

Thousands of inmates were freed by the gangs, including several notorious gang leaders.

The gangs have also launched attacks against the international and domestic airports. Heavy gunfire around the airports has led to the suspension of international flights into the country.

Henry, who is under pressure by the United States and the Caribbean Community to resign, remains outside of the country, unable to return. He is in Puerto Rico.

In response to the attacks, Haiti recently extended a 72-hour state of emergency and curfew to a month, and deployed members of its fledgling army to assist the Haiti National Police.

To help in the fight against gangs, the U.S. government recently provided the police with additional ammunition.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with President William Ruto to discuss the ongoing political and security crisis in Haiti. They underscored unwavering commitment to the deployment of a Multinational Security Support mission to support the Haitian National Police in creating the security conditions necessary to conduct free and fair elections.

A team of police officers to be deployed to Haiti to help combat gangs there has been put on standby in Nairobi.

Officials aware of the plans said they had been told to be ready for deployment for the mission anytime.

Kenya which will lead the team to combat the gangs plans to deploy more than 1,000 officers to Haiti to help in the mission.

The teams are from the Rapid Deployment Unit, Anti Stock Theft Unit, General Service Unit, and Border Patrol Unit.

This is a combat trained team that officials say can handle the situation on the ground professionally.

In October, the United Nations approved a Multinational Security Support mission for Haiti.

Henry was in Nairobi signing a security sharing agreement when the violence escalated.

Despite the agreement, the force’s deployment has been hobbled by a lack of funding.

Republican lawmakers in the U.S. Congress are refusing to release a hold on funding, requested by the Biden adminstration, amid questions about the mission while the international community has been slow to contribute to a U.N. Trust Fund set up to finance the operation.

Assistant Secretary of State for Western Hemisphere Brian Nichols told the Miami Herald that the administration remains committed to expediting the deploymemnt of the Kenyan-led mission to Haiti, and is closely monitoring the situation.

“It’s urgent,” he said of the funding needs. “Every day matters, every day the lives and welfare of ordinary Haitians. If you care about humanitarian issues around the world, there is no crisis that is worse than the situation in Haiti right now.”

U.S. Southern Command said despite the evacuations the embassy embassy remains focused on advancing U.S. government efforts to support the Haitian people, including mobilizing support for the Haiti National Police, expediting the secuirty mission’s deployment and accelerating a peaceful transition of power via free and fair elections.

“As announced in September 2023, the Department of Defense is postured to provide robust enabling support for the MSS, including planning assistance, information sharing, airlift, communications, and medical support,” U.S. Southern Command said.