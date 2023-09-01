US Judge Rules 84-Year-Old Homeowner Must Stand Trial For Shooting Black Teen

A US judge has ruled that Andrew Lester, an 84-year-old white homeowner, must stand trial for shooting and seriously injuring a Black teenager who had mistakenly gone to his house.

The incident took place on April 13, when 17-year-old Ralph Yarl went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers.

Missouri’s Clay County Judge Louis Angles issued the ruling after a preliminary hearing that included testimony from witnesses, including Yarl.

Lester, a retired aircraft mechanic, is facing charges of first-degree assault and armed criminal action. He had previously pleaded not guilty and claimed self-defense.

His lawyer, Steve Salmon, argued that Lester had acted out of fear and was physically incapable of defending himself due to his age and infirmity.

The shooting ignited national debates on gun policies and race in the US.

While Missouri law allows protections for self-defense, District Attorney Zachary Thompson emphasized that shooting an unarmed individual through a door is not justified.

Yarl, who suffered a traumatic brain injury from the incident, was supposed to pick up his younger brothers but mistakenly ended up at Lester’s house.

Lester admitted to shooting Yarl without warning, claiming he was fearful of a potential robbery. As Yarl tried to flee, Lester yelled, “Don’t come around here.” Lester also called 911 after the shooting, expressing his concern to the dispatcher.

The courtroom had attendees wearing shirts reading “Justice for Ralph” and “Ringing a doorbell is not a crime.” The incident drew attention to the complexities surrounding self-defense laws, gun ownership, and racial disparities in the US. The next court date for Lester is set for September 20, when he will be arraigned.

