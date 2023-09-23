US President Biden Plans To Provide Ukraine With Advanced Missiles For Counter-Offensive

US President Joe Biden is reportedly planning to supply Ukraine with advanced long-range missiles to support its ongoing counter-offensive against Russian forces.

According to US officials familiar with the matter, Ukraine will receive ATACMS (Army Tactical Missile System) missiles with a range of up to 190 miles (300km).

This advanced weaponry would enable Ukraine to target Russian assets deep within its territory.

This development comes in the wake of at least one Ukrainian missile strike on the headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea fleet in annexed Crimea.

Ukrainian military sources have revealed that Storm Shadow missiles, supplied by Britain and France, were used in the attack. These missiles have a range of slightly over 150 miles, highlighting the significance of Western-supplied weaponry for Ukraine’s defense.

Unnamed US officials have disclosed that President Biden informed his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, during their meeting at the White House that Kyiv would receive “a small number” of ATACMS missiles.

The arms are expected to be dispatched to Ukraine in the coming weeks.

The Washington Post reports that Ukraine will receive ATACMS missiles equipped with cluster bomblets instead of single warheads, although these details have not been officially confirmed by either the US or Ukraine.

Following the talks between Presidents Biden and Zelensky, Washington announced an additional $325 million (£265 million) in military aid for Ukraine, including artillery and ammunition.

The delivery of America’s Abrams tanks to Kyiv is scheduled for the coming week.

However, both leaders have been cautious regarding the ATACMS issue. President Zelensky mentioned that an agreement on this matter could take time, emphasizing that not everything depends on Ukraine.

Ukraine has been advocating for ATACMS missiles for several months, as they would significantly enhance its counter-offensive capabilities in the south of the country.

Kyiv asserts that these missiles would put vital Russian supply lines, command posts, and logistical centers deep within its territory within striking distance. This, in turn, would force Moscow to relocate these assets further away, making it more challenging to resupply troops and weaponry.

Ukrainian officials argue that Russian positions in the occupied regions of southern Ukraine, including Crimea, would be particularly vulnerable to such weaponry.

Russian President Vladimir Putin initiated a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, and the Biden administration initially hesitated to provide Ukraine with modern weaponry.

However, the US stance has since evolved, with Ukraine receiving high-precision Himars long-range rocket systems and Patriot air defense missiles.

