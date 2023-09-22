Ukraine’s President Zelensky In Canada Seeking Support Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky embarked on an unannounced visit to Canada, aiming to garner support for Ukraine in the face of ongoing conflict with Russia.

The surprise visit marked Zelensky’s first trip to Canada since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau personally greeted President Zelensky on the runway in Ottawa, demonstrating Canada’s commitment to aiding Ukraine in its struggle.

Zelensky’s visit to Canada followed his meetings with US President Joe Biden and other American politicians in Washington.

During his time in Washington, Zelensky sought additional funding to bolster Ukraine’s defenses against the invading Russian forces.

In a speech at the United Nations in New York earlier in the week, he called on world leaders to continue supporting Ukraine in its fight against the Russian aggression.

However, diplomatic tensions have escalated, particularly after President Zelensky criticized Poland, Slovakia, and Hungary for banning imports of Ukrainian grain.

The support for Ukraine’s war effort has also become contentious in some countries, where resources are running thin.

In the United States, Republican skepticism regarding further funding for Ukraine’s war effort is growing, despite President Biden’s appeals not to abandon Ukraine.

Although the US Congress has authorized over $110 billion in aid to Ukraine, recent polls indicate declining support among Americans for additional spending.

Many Republicans argue that the funds would be better allocated to addressing domestic issues. During President Volodymyr Zelensky visit to the US, President Biden approved an additional $325 million in funding for Kyiv, which includes upgrades to air defenses.

However, it does not include the long-range missiles that President Zelensky has been requesting.

Meanwhile, Poland, in response to its own security concerns, announced that it would cease sending new weapons to Ukraine and would instead focus on modernizing its own defenses.

This move reflects the evolving dynamics surrounding international support for Ukraine in the face of ongoing conflict and shifting priorities among involved nations.

