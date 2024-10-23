US Secretary Of State Blinken Urges Israel To Boost Humanitarian Aid In Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Israeli leaders to take stronger action in delivering humanitarian aid to civilians in northern Gaza.

During meetings with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other top officials, Blinken stressed that more must be done to assist the people affected by the ongoing conflict, a senior US official said.

The discussions took place as part of Blinken’s regional tour aimed at restoring diplomacy following the recent escalation of violence, including the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar by Israeli forces in Gaza.

While the US has been criticized for not doing enough to prevent civilian casualties in Gaza, Washington has consistently rejected the notion that its military support to Israel is contributing to the conflict.

However, Blinken reportedly emphasized the importance of increasing aid efforts, warning of potential consequences under US law if progress is not made.

Reports have also surfaced regarding Israel’s military strategy in northern Gaza, which some have described as forced displacement or a “surrender-or-starve” approach.

Israeli officials denied this was their policy, but the US urged them to clarify their stance publicly.

Blinken’s warning came after he and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin sent a letter to Israel last week, giving the government 30 days to boost aid to northern Gaza or face possible reductions in military assistance.

The US has also voiced concerns over the humanitarian crisis in northern Gaza, where aid groups warn civilians are at risk of starvation.

While Israel maintains that its operations are targeting Hamas fighters, the US continues to press for caution to avoid further displacement of civilians.

In addition to discussing humanitarian aid, Blinken addressed growing tensions between Israel and Iran, following claims of an assassination attempt on Netanyahu by an Iranian-backed Hezbollah drone strike.

The US has yet to confirm any direct involvement by Iran but expressed concern over the incident.

The meetings underscored the US’s efforts to prevent further regional escalation while pushing for increased humanitarian relief in the conflict-ridden Gaza Strip.