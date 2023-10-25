US States Sue Instagram Over Mental Health Harm

Meta, the parent company of social media giants Facebook and Instagram, is facing a federal lawsuit that accuses the tech giant of misleading the public regarding the risks associated with using its platforms.

The lawsuit, jointly announced by numerous US states, contends that Meta has played a pivotal role in exacerbating a mental health crisis among youth by deploying addictive features while masking the “substantial dangers” inherent to its platforms.

The states assert that Meta violated consumer protection laws through its involvement in “deceptive” practices.

The lawsuit alleges that the company collected data from children under the age of 13, contravening its obligations under the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act.

Notably, the New York Attorney General, Letitia James, who is one of 33 attorneys general participating in this legal action, emphasized that “social media companies, including Meta, have contributed to a national youth mental health crisis and they must be held accountable.”

An additional nine states have filed lawsuits with similar claims.

In response to the lawsuit, Meta expressed its disappointment, underlining its commitment to providing safe and positive online experiences for teenagers.

The company highlighted that it had introduced over 30 tools aimed at supporting teenagers and their families.

A spokesperson for Meta lamented that instead of collaborating with industry peers to establish clear, age-appropriate standards for the various apps used by teenagers, the attorneys general opted for legal action.

This lawsuit is the latest in a series of legal challenges faced by Meta and other social media companies in the United States.

Families, young individuals, and school districts have initiated numerous lawsuits over the impact of social media on mental health, making this the most substantial legal action to date.

The impetus for this legal battle was sparked by an investigation in 2021 into Meta’s practices conducted by several state prosecutors, following whistleblower Frances Haugen’s testimony in the US.

Haugen had asserted that the company was aware of the harmful effects of its products on children. Despite this, Meta has disputed the claim that Instagram, a platform it owns, is detrimental to the mental health of young users.

While Meta maintains that there is no concrete evidence that Instagram is “toxic” for teenage girls, the prevailing sentiment points towards the potential for social media to exacerbate mental health issues in young people. Various studies suggest that prolonged social media use may have an adverse impact on the mental well-being of the youth.

In the UK, the conclusion reached by a coroner investigating the tragic death of Molly Russell emphasized that she had passed away while grappling with the “negative effects of online content.”

The lawsuit filed by the states seeks both financial damages and an injunction against Meta’s alleged detrimental practices. Notably, substantial sections of the lawsuit are redacted from public view. However, it specifically identifies features such as likes, alerts, and filters as contributors to “young users’ body dysmorphia.” Body dysmorphia involves an excessive preoccupation with perceived flaws in one’s appearance, often imperceptible to others.

