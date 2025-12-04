US to review relationship with Tanzania over religious freedom, investment concerns, State Department says

The United States announced a full review of its bilateral relationship with Tanzania, citing escalating concerns over human rights abuses, restrictions on civil liberties, and recent post-election violence that has threatened the safety of civilians and foreign nationals.

In a statement released Thursday, Principal Deputy Spokesperson Thomas “Tommy” Pigott said Washington remains committed to its longstanding partnership with the Tanzanian people but warned that the conduct of President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s government is placing the future of that relationship at risk.

According to the State Department, ongoing repression of religious freedom and free speech, coupled with persistent barriers to U.S. investment, have strained ties.

These concerns were further compounded by disturbing violence before and after the October 29 general elections, including reports of civilian casualties and clashes involving security forces.

Pigott said the deteriorating situation has also endangered American citizens, tourists, and U.S. interests in the country, undermining decades of cooperation on regional stability, economic development, and security.

“The United States cannot overlook actions that jeopardize the safety of our citizens, or the security and stability of the region,” Pigott said, adding that the government’s recent behavior raises “grave concerns about the direction of our bilateral relationship and the reliability of the Tanzanian Government as a partner.”

The U.S. review is expected to assess security cooperation, development aid, trade ties, and diplomatic engagement. While no immediate sanctions or policy shifts were announced, the State Department emphasized that the future of relations will depend on the Tanzanian government’s actions in the coming weeks and months.

The Tanzanian Government has not yet issued an official response to the statement.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan Monday delivered a stern message regarding the unrest witnessed in the country on election day, saying the events were orchestrated by foreign actors seeking to undermine Tanzania’s long-standing peace and destabilize the nation’s governance.

She condemned what she described as foreign arrogance in dictating how Tanzania should manage its internal affairs, saying some countries “think they are our masters, our colonizers,” which she insisted is unacceptable. “Who are you?” she posed.

Highlighting economic interests, President Samia said Tanzania is richly endowed — including rare minerals — making it an attractive target for foreign powers.

She noted that in the past, the country was overlooked because it was seen as poor, but now “they are drooling over our wealth.”

In her final appeal, the President called on Tanzanians to safeguard unity, peace, and national dignity.

“It should not become a curse that we fight and kill each other,” she said.

“Tanzania belongs to all of us, and we must protect it.”

Samia said outsiders “have been irritated by Tanzania’s stability” and accused them of coming “to destroy this country after destroying their own.”

She said Tanzania has enjoyed peace for many years — a state of affairs that troubles those who wish to disrupt it.

The President extended condolences to families who lost loved ones during the violence, stressing that “when one Tanzanian sheds blood, we all feel the pain.”

She noted that the disruptions, including halted business activities and property damage, reveal the magnitude of the plot behind the chaos.

Commenting on videos circulated online, Samia said the youths involved appeared to be guided and coached, “parroting and singing exactly what happened in Madagascar, to make it happen here.”