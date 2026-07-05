USA striker Balogun’s one-game ban suspended by Fifa

Folarin Balogun is available to play for the United States in their World Cup last-16 tie against Belgium after his one-game ban was suspended by Fifa.

The 25-year-old striker was shown a straight red card for a foul on Bosnia-Herzegovina defender Tarik Muharemovic as the co-hosts won their last-32 tie 2-0.

Fifa said that the automatic one-match ban will be suspended for a year.

“In line with article 27 of the Fifa disciplinary code, the implementation of the match suspension is suspended for a probationary period of one year,” it said in a statement.

“If Folarin Balogun commits another infringement of a similar nature and gravity during the probationary period, the suspension shall be revoked and the sanction enforced without prejudice to any additional sanction imposed for the new infringement.”

US President Donald Trump thanked Fifa for “reversing a great injustice” in a post on Truth Social.

Trump, a friend of Fifa president Gianni Infantino, wrote: “Thank you to Fifa for doing what was right, and reversing a great injustice! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

USA forward Christian Pulisic said the squad learned the one-game ban had been suspended on the bus to training on Sunday and said Balogun was “super happy”.

Pulisic added: “Just a big smile on his face and all of ours. The foul wasn’t what it was, it was harsh.”

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio was among those who had demanded the decision be reviewed.

Asked about the USA’s World Cup performance during a news conference, Rubio said: “It was great. They got screwed with that red card.

“There needs to be an appeal process for that. It’s probably too late for that.”

More broadly in the US, there has been much disquiet from fans about the red card for one of their star players. Many media outlets have questioned the decision and the way football applies its rules – in terms of having to leave the field of play after a red card, and then being banned for a future match.

Balogun has been a key figure for the US at the World Cup, scoring twice for Mauricio Pochettino’s side as they began their campaign with a 4-1 win against Paraguay.

The former Arsenal forward also opened the scoring against Bosnia before getting sent off in the 64th minute after a tussle with Muharemovic for a looping ball.

As Balogun attempted to shield the ball Muharemovic managed to get in front of him, and as the forward’s boot returned to the ground it landed on the back of the Bosnian’s ankle, causing it to twist.

Brazilian referee Raphael Claus brandished the red card after he was sent to the pitchside monitor to watch a super slow-motion replay of the incident by the video assistant referee (VAR).

According to Fifa regulations, a red card “automatically incurs suspension from the subsequent match” but the governing body “may impose additional match suspensions and other disciplinary measures”.

During the group stages of the tournament, Qatar midfielder Assim Madibo had his one-match suspension increased to five matchesfor his foul on Canada’s Ismael Kone, who was left with a broken leg.

But there is recent precedent for Fifa suspending a World Cup ban.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was cleared to play in his country’s opening match of the tournament despite his red card against the Republic of Ireland during the World Cup qualifiers.

The 41-year-old was sent off for an elbow to Dara O’Shea’s back during Portugal’s 2-0 qualifying defeat in November and initially received a three-match ban.

But after sitting out a game against Armenia, Fifa suspended the remainder of the ban for a year on 25 November, allowing Ronaldo to feature in Portugal’s opening two World Cup matches.

By BBC Sports