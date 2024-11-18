Useful gold farming methods  in the new 11.05 patch of WoW TWW season 1

Introduction

Gold has always played a key role in World of Warcraft, being the universal currency for exchanging and upgrading equipment, and buying rare items and services. With the release of *The War Within* its value has not changed, and players still need to collect the currency to provide themselves with everything they want to pass the content in the game as well as to compete with other players. Due to the relevance of the topic the article will be considered popular ways of farming. Some of them require some preparation and investment while others can be used immediately.

Why gold farming is especially relevant in patch 11.05

Recently, a new Gilded Brutosaur mount was announced in the Blizzard store. Many players are interested in buying it because of certain reasons. Brutosaur not only impresses with its powerful appearance and size but also provides unique benefits such as instant access to the auction and a mailbox right on the back, making it the perfect companion for traveling around Azeroth. Not all players are willing to buy it with real money, so they make an alternative purchase using WoW tokens. Due to the huge demand for them, the price in the auction house has increased to 400-430 thousand WoW gold. If players want to get a monthly subscription they need to hurry up and accumulate enough gold, or buy gold WoW on special marketplaces. Every day, every hour can increase their costs to buy wow tokens.

Basic gold farming methods

Professions

Professions have been a good way of earning gold throughout the game, providing you with all your needs. This method will most likely always be relevant and working, otherwise the mechanics of professions will become useless. Professions can be divided into 3 types: gathering, crafting, and secondary professions.

Crafting professions

These professions allow you to create items to sell or fulfill orders for players. WoW provides a large number of professions, but this does not mean that all of them bring good profit. The most popular professions for gold farming are Alchemy, Enchanting, and Jewelcrafting:

Alchemy: allows you to create various potions, flasks, and phials and perform transmutations, depending on the chosen specialization. Relevant for all types of activities especially raids.

allows you to create various potions, flasks, and phials and perform transmutations, depending on the chosen specialization. Relevant for all types of activities especially raids. Enchanting: With its help players enchant their equipment to increase the hero’s strength, produce special oils for temporary effects, create wands for mages, and enchant crests that are used to improve the Craft Gear. With this profession, you can not only create items but also disassemble them into useful reagents and sell.

With its help players enchant their equipment to increase the hero’s strength, produce special oils for temporary effects, create wands for mages, and enchant crests that are used to improve the Craft Gear. With this profession, you can not only create items but also disassemble them into useful reagents and sell. Jewelcrafting: It is also in great demand. Players make from various crystals gems for equipment slots and jewelry.

Gathering professions

Gathering professions are no less important than crafting professions because they provide the auction with resources. There are three types of primary professions: herbalism, mining, and skinning. Based on the names, you can understand their specialization. In the current expansion, there are the following resources that can be collected for sale:

Mining: Bismuth, Ironclaw Ore, Aqirite.

Bismuth, Ironclaw Ore, Aqirite. Herbalism: Mycobloom, Blessing Blossom, Luredrop, Orbinid, Null Lotus, Arathor’s Spear.

Mycobloom, Blessing Blossom, Luredrop, Orbinid, Null Lotus, Arathor’s Spear. Skinning: Stormcharged Leather, Gloom Chitin, Thunderous Hide, Sunless Carapace, Bottled Storm, Burning Cinderbee Setae, Honed Bone Shards, Kaheti Swarm Chitin.

World quest

World or local quests become an excellent source of gold after completing the main campaign and reaching the maximum level. These quests vary in difficulty and style, ranging from solo tasks to challenging group missions. Spread across the world, they involve diverse activities such as slaying monsters, exploring, delivering messages, and racing.

Using alts will greatly increase your earnings, as quests are character-specific rather than account-wide. The Warband system introduced in the latest add-on allows for easy gold transfer between characters, enhancing flexibility. Quests refresh twice weekly, on Wednesdays and Sundays, providing a steady stream of new opportunities and rewards.

Cloth farming

A well-known and popular way to earn gold by selling valuable cloth that could fall out of mobs. To do this you need to have the boosted Tailoring profession as much as possible. After completing these conditions, you can kill mobs in dungeons, or look for points of their fast spawn in the game world. The cons of this method can be a big competition of players. Some people farm in groups of 2 or 4 people, which makes this method even more effective.

BoE farm

BoE farming in World of Warcraft is the process of obtaining items that can be sold at the auction house if they are not worn. These items can drop from dungeons, raids, and world boss kills. BoE items are often in demand for equipment, as they have better stats and are rare. This is one of the hardest and most unpredictable methods in the article because it requires the player to have good raid fighting skills and strong equipment. Earnings depend on your luck, items have a small chance of dropping, which means that one day you can become rich, or earn nothing. It is best to farm this way with a trusted team. In this case, you can agree to divide the loot between all the raid players.

Conclusion

Each of these methods requires some effort and investment, but with the right approach and strategic planning, you can significantly increase your income. It is important to adapt to the current game conditions, take advantage of all the opportunities that the update provides, and take into account market trends for effective gold farming. If you do not have enough time to farm or you are tired, buy WoW TWW gold on special sites such as Overgear to get only positive emotions from the game.