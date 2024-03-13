Username Appoints Sarah Wahogo as CEO in Changes

Username Investment Limited Wednesday announced the appointment of Sarah Wahogo as the new Chief Executive Officer.

Before her appointment, Sarah was the CEO of Safaricom Investment Cooperative and previously served as a Finance Manager at Username Investment Limited.

She has over 18 years of experience in leadership, accounting and financial management.

In 2023 Sarah was unveiled as one of the top ten women CEOs in the real estate sector in Kenya by the Valuable Brands Kenya.

She holds a Higher National Diploma in Management Information Systems (MIS), Bachelor of Business Management degree (Finance and Banking option) from Moi University and is currently pursuing a Masters in International Economics and Trade from the same institution.

She is a Certified Public Accountant and a member of the Institute of Certified Public Accountants of Kenya (ICPAK).

Sarah is also a licentiate member of the Institute of Management of Information Systems (IMIS).

Reuben Kimani was named the Board Chair after serving as CEO for close to a decade, statement said.

“Kimani’s leadership and dedication have been instrumental in Username Investments’ journey, and the Board is confident he will continue to play a vital role in shaping the company’s future.”

Sarah will oversee Username Investments’ overall organizational strategy, financial performance, corporate governance, stakeholder management and people leadership.

“The Board of Directors is thrilled to welcome Sarah Wahogo as our new CEO,” said Kimani.

“We are confident that her experience, leadership skills, and strategic vision will be instrumental in driving Username towards continued success. We look forward to her valuable contributions to the organization.”

Username is a real estate development and investment company.