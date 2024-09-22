Usher Claims His X Account Was ‘Hacked’

Singer Usher announced on Sunday that his account on X (formerly Twitter) was hacked, resulting in the deletion of all his tweets. This incident has sparked speculation among fans, linking his social media activity to the recent arrest of his close friend Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs.

Shortly after Usher’s tweets vanished, posts from singer P!nk and actor Megan Fox were also removed, though neither has commented on the matter. Usher tweeted, “Account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it! 😂😂😂 See you tonight at Intuit Dome ✌🏾👀✌🏾.”

Account got hacked and damn y’all ran with it! 😂😂😂 See you tonight at Intuit Dome ✌🏾👀✌🏾 — Usher Raymond IV (@Usher) September 22, 2024

Fans were left puzzled as Usher’s entire posting history disappeared, which included over 7,000 tweets. Many are questioning his close relationship with Diddy, who is currently facing serious charges of sex trafficking and abuse in New York.

Although Usher has not been accused of any crime, he and rapper Ne-Yo were mentioned as potential witnesses regarding Diddy’s alleged physical abuse of singer Cassie Ventura. The two have a longstanding connection, having lived together in New York during the 1990s when Usher was just 14 years old.

In light of Diddy’s arrest, a 2004 interview resurfaced where Usher described living with Diddy, saying, “There were always girls around… You’d open a door and see somebody doing it, or several people in a room having an orgy. You never knew what was going to happen.”

Fans are revisiting Usher’s past statements about Diddy, with one noting, “Usher has wiped his entire Twitter history. Here’s what he said about growing up with Diddy in the past 😳.”