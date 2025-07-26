Vacancies Declared At Media Council Of Kenya

Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy William Kabogo Gitau has announced vacancies for four member positions at the Media Council of Kenya.

In a gazette notice dated July 25, 2025, Kabogo invited interested and qualified individuals to submit their applications for consideration.

“The Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy declares vacancies in the positions of four (4) members of the Media Council of Kenya and invites applications from suitably qualified persons,” the notice reads.

According to the notice, the applications will be forwarded to the Selection Panel, which is established under section 7 (2) (b) of the Media Council Act, within seven days of the publication.

The Media Council of Kenya is the official regulator of media in the country and plays a key role in upholding professional standards and press freedom.