Valerie Bertinelli Siblings: A Glimpse into the Actress’ Family Life

Valerie Bertinelli is an acclaimed American actress and television personality.

She first gained recognition as a child star, portraying Barbara Cooper on the sitcom One Day at a Time, for which she won two Golden Globe Awards.

As an adult, Bertinelli starred in several TV series, including Touched by an Angel and Hot in Cleveland, the latter earning her a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination.

She has also hosted popular Food Network shows like Valerie’s Home Cooking and Kids Baking Championship, winning two Daytime Emmy Awards.

In her personal life, Bertinelli was married to rock musician Eddie Van Halen from 1981 to 2007, with whom she had a son, Wolfgang.

She later married Tom Vitale in 2011, but they divorced in 2022. Recently, Bertinelli celebrated six months of sobriety and has been open about her journey to find genuine happiness.

Siblings

Valerie has three surviving brothers, namely David, Patrick and Drew.

Tragically, she had an older brother named Mark who passed away at just 17 months old due to accidental poisoning before Valerie was born.

Growing up with her three brothers, Valerie likely experienced a childhood filled with camaraderie, affection, and the unique dynamics that come with being part of a close-knit family.

The loss of her older brother Mark had a profound impact on the family, influencing the relationships and shaping the dynamics as Valerie came of age.

Career

Bertinelli’s career spans over four decades, marked by significant roles in television and film, as well as culinary ventures and authorship.

She gained recognition at age 15 for her role as Barbara Cooper on the sitcom One Day at a Time, earning two Golden Globe Awards.

Bertinelli later starred in two short-lived sitcoms, Sydney and Café Americain.

In the mid-career phase, she played Gloria on the religious drama series Touched by an Angel and starred as Melanie Moretti on the sitcom Hot in Cleveland, earning a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination.

In her later career, Bertinelli hosted cooking shows like Valerie’s Home Cooking and Kids Baking Championship, winning two Daytime Emmy Awards.

She has also authored several books, including Losing It, Finding It and One Dish at a Time.

Bertinelli’s career is marked by versatility, resilience, and a commitment to her craft, making her a beloved figure in the entertainment industry.

She has been recognized with numerous accolades, including two Golden Globe Awards and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2012.

Awards and accolades

Bertinelli has won two Golden Globe Awards for Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role on One Day at a Time in 1981 and 1982.

She was also nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television in 1983.

Bertinelli received a nomination for a Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series for Hot in Cleveland in 2011.

In addition to her acting awards, she has won two Daytime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Culinary Host for her show Valerie’s Home Cooking in 2019 and 2023.

Bertinelli has received six additional Daytime Emmy nominations for her work on Valerie’s Home Cooking and Kids Baking Championship.

In 2012, she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, recognizing her significant contributions to the entertainment industry.