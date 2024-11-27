Bravo Announces Full Cast Overhaul For ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 12

The hit reality series Vanderpump Rules is set to return for its 12th season with a completely revamped cast, Bravo announced on Tuesday. The long-running show, centered around the lives of employees at Lisa Vanderpump’s iconic restaurant, SUR, will now feature a “new group of close-knit SUR-vers,” marking a dramatic shift for the Emmy-nominated series.

Lisa Vanderpump, the 64-year-old restaurateur and former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, expressed gratitude and optimism in a statement about the cast shake-up.

“The last 12 years of filming have been an extraordinary run full of laughter, tears, and everything in between,” she said. “I can’t thank enough those who have shared their lives. How I love you all. In the restaurant business, one shift always gives way to another. Cheers to the next generation of Vanderpump Rules.”

Executive producer Alex Baskin echoed Vanderpump’s sentiments, emphasizing the significance of the series’ evolution.

“With profound appreciation for the original group and their iconic run, we can’t wait for the audience to see a dynamic new group of co-workers and friends make their way through life together,” Baskin shared.

Production for the revamped series will begin in 2024, though no premiere date or new cast members have been announced.

Vanderpump Rules first aired in January 2013, featuring original cast members such as Stassi Schroeder, Scheana Shay, Jax Taylor, Katie Maloney, Tom Sandoval, and Kristen Doute. Over the years, the show saw the addition and departure of other stars, including Tom Schwartz, Ariana Madix, James Kennedy, and Raquel Leviss.

The show’s popularity surged during the fallout from the now-infamous “Scandoval,” where Sandoval’s affair with Leviss after a nine-year relationship with Madix became a major storyline in Seasons 10 and 11.

The most recent season, which aired in 2024, starred Shay, Maloney, Sandoval, Schwartz, Madix, Kennedy, Lala Kent, Brock Davies, and Ally Lewber. The reunion special highlighted ongoing tensions among the cast, with Kent, 34, admitting during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen that she had not spoken to Maloney or Madix since filming ended.

Following the announcement, Lala Kent shared her thoughts on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos and writing, “We rocked this bitch until the wheels fell off.” Katie Maloney also reflected on her experience, saying on her Instagram Story, “I wouldn’t change a thing about this mixed bag of emotions.”

