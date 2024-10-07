Vanessa Bryant’s Net Worth

Vanessa Bryant, an American philanthropist and widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, has an estimated net worth of $600 million. Much of her wealth comes from Kobe’s successful basketball career and their various business ventures. Throughout her life, Vanessa has led philanthropic efforts, including the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation, which provides scholarships to underrepresented students worldwide. She is also the president and CEO of Granity Studios, a multimedia production company established by Kobe, and continues to manage the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation in honor of her late husband and daughter.

Vanessa Bryant Net Worth $600 Million Date of Birth May 5, 1982 Place of Birth Los Angeles Nationality American Profession Philanthropist

Early Life

Born Vanessa Cornejo Urbieta on May 5, 1982, in Los Angeles, she is of Mexican descent. Vanessa was raised by her mother and stepfather, adopting the surname “Laine” after her mother’s remarriage. She attended Marina High School in Huntington Beach, where she balanced her education with early work in the entertainment industry. Vanessa got her start in the spotlight as a background dancer in music videos, which eventually led her to meet Kobe Bryant in 1999 while on the set of a music video for Tha Eastsidaz.

Vanessa Bryant Marriage to Kobe Bryant

Vanessa and Kobe’s relationship quickly blossomed, and they became engaged just six months after meeting. At the time of their wedding in 2001, Vanessa was still in high school, and Kobe was already a rising NBA star. The couple faced challenges early on, including opposition from Kobe’s family, who did not attend the wedding due to Vanessa’s age. Despite this, they remained committed to each other and went on to have four daughters: Natalia, Gianna, Bianka, and Capri.

In 2003, their marriage endured a major public scandal when Kobe was accused of sexual assault. Vanessa stood by her husband, and while he admitted to committing adultery, the couple remained together. To show his regret, Kobe gifted Vanessa an eight-carat purple diamond ring valued at $4 million. Over the years, Vanessa became a prominent figure not only as Kobe’s wife but also as an advocate for privacy and family integrity amid their highly publicized lives.

In 2011, Vanessa filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences, though they reconciled just two years later. The couple had two more daughters, Bianka in 2016 and Capri in 2019, before Kobe and their daughter Gianna tragically died in a helicopter crash in January 2020.

Philanthropy and Leadership

Vanessa has taken on a significant leadership role in philanthropic efforts. In 2007, she and Kobe co-founded the VIVO Foundation, which later became the Kobe and Vanessa Bryant Foundation. The foundation provides scholarships to minority students and supports youth worldwide. Vanessa’s commitment to giving back also includes working with the non-profit Baby2Baby, which aids impoverished women and children. For her efforts, she received a philanthropy award from the organization in 2021.

Following Kobe and Gianna’s deaths, Vanessa took charge of the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation, which helps underserved young athletes. She has also launched a clothing line in honor of Gianna, with proceeds going to support the foundation’s mission.

Granity Studios

Vanessa also oversees Granity Studios, the multimedia production company founded by Kobe in 2013. The studio was behind the creation of several notable projects, including the 2017 Oscar-winning animated short film Dear Basketball, based on a poem by Kobe. Granity Studios has produced a series of young adult novels authored by Kobe, such as the Wizenard and Epoca series, blending sports with storytelling aimed at inspiring young readers.

Legal Battles

In January 2020, Kobe and Gianna tragically died in a helicopter accident. Vanessa pursued legal action against Los Angeles County for the invasion of privacy and negligence related to photos taken at the crash site, which were later shared inappropriately. In August 2022, she was awarded $16 million in damages for the emotional distress caused by the incident, with the proceeds being donated to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation.

In February 2023, Vanessa reached a settlement of $28.85 million with Los Angeles County. This included the $16 million previously awarded, plus an additional $13.5 million from the county. Although a substantial portion of the settlement will go to taxes and legal fees, Vanessa’s handling of the case showcased her determination to protect her family’s legacy.

Vanessa Bryant Net Worth

Vanessa Bryant net worth is $600 million.