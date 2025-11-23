Varsity student falls to death after night out in Ngara

A fourth-year student at the Daystar University died after falling from the eleventh floor of a residential building in Ngara area, Nairobi.

Police said Lorna Kathambi, 23 fell to the ground floor where her badly injured body was found on Sunday November 23, 2025 morning.

Her seven colleagues who were in the house at the time of the incident were arrested for investigations.

According to the police, a group of students had been to the apartment for a party that ran up to past midnight Saturday.

Some of them later left the apartment past midnight and came back, police said. Neighbours had complained they were making noise prompting the guards to go and stop the group from the menace.

Guards on duty at the apartment said they heard a bang and on checking they found the woman’s body lying on the ground floor and bleeding.

The girl had head injuries. Police said they are investigating murder in the saga.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Detectives are investigating an incident where a 22-year-old female university student died by suicide in her house in Githurai, Nairobi.

Police said the body of Latifa Wangari was found in a decomposed form in her house long after the incident had happened.

She was a third-year student at the Kenyattta University, police said. The motive of the November 21 discovery was not immediately established.

Neighbours said they had not seen her since November 11 and they were being disturbed by a foul smell from her house.

The neighbours called police who arrived at the scene and broke the metal window to access the scene.

The police said they found the woman’s body hanging on a window grill and with a scarf that had been tied around her neck.

A suicide note believed to have been authored by the deceased was found in the house, police said. The note said “am sorry but I had to enough and I love you guys”. Police said they are investigating its authenticity.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending an autopsy and other procedures.

Suicide cases have been on the rise amid efforts to address the trend.

Most of the victims are men, statistics show.

The World Health Organisation says such cases are attributed to joblessness, death, academic failures or pressures, legal difficulties and financial difficulties.

Other reasons are bullying, previous suicide attempts, history of suicide in a family, alcoholism and substance misuse, depression and bipolar disorder.

The government says efforts are being made to address the menace.