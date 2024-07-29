Venezuela Presidential Election: Maduro Declared Winner Amidst Opposition Claims of Fraud

Venezuela’s presidential election has resulted in a victory for President Nicolás Maduro, according to partial results released by the National Electoral Council (CNE). Elvis Amoroso, the CNE chief and a close ally of Maduro, announced that with 80% of ballots counted, Maduro secured 51% of the vote, while his main rival, Edmundo González, received 44%.

The opposition has rejected these results, alleging fraud and declaring González the legitimate winner with 70% of the votes. They claim that their own vote tallies and quick counts show González leading by 40 percentage points over Maduro. Opposition parties had united behind González in an effort to unseat Maduro, who has been in power for 11 years.

Polls leading up to the election had predicted a significant defeat for Maduro. The ongoing political and economic crises in Venezuela have led to the emigration of 7.8 million people over the past decade. This situation is likely to worsen, with some polls suggesting that up to a third of the Venezuelan population might seek to leave the country.

The outcome of the election has broader implications. The US, along with Latin American countries affected by Venezuelan migration, will be closely watching developments. Maduro’s administration has been known for its alliances with China, Iran, and Russia, while also blaming US sanctions for Venezuela’s economic troubles. A change in government could shift Venezuela’s alliances and impact its relations with these countries.

In the wake of the election, many Venezuelans expressed a desire for change, citing ongoing misery under the current administration. There were widespread fears of election fraud, as Maduro’s 2018 victory was also widely disputed. Despite these concerns, opposition efforts aimed to ensure a convincing lead to prevent any potential tampering.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced skepticism about the results, noting concerns that they may not reflect the will of the Venezuelan people. Similarly, the UK Foreign Office and Chilean President Gabriel Boric called for transparency and independent verification of the results. On the other hand, Maduro’s allies, including Russian President Vladimir Putin and Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel, congratulated him on his victory.

The opposition’s attempts to monitor the counting process faced obstacles, with many of their witnesses reportedly forced to leave polling stations. Venezuela’s voting system is electronic, with votes recorded on machines and paper receipts stored in ballot boxes. The opposition claimed they had limited access to these receipts, hampering their ability to verify the announced results

