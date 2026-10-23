Veronica Cartwright has an estimated net worth of $2 million. The British-born American actress built her wealth through a career spanning more than six decades in film and television. She began acting as a child and later became known for her performances in The Birds, Alien, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Witches of Eastwick, and Aliens.

Cartwright established herself as a versatile character actress, appearing in horror films, science-fiction productions, dramas, comedies, and television series. Her work on television included recurring roles in L.A. Law, ER, and The X-Files. Her performance in Alien earned her a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress, while her television appearances brought her multiple Emmy Award nominations.

Her long career has provided opportunities across different areas of entertainment. Although her exact earnings from individual productions are not publicly established, her acting work remains the primary foundation of her professional profile and estimated wealth.

Veronica Cartwright Net Worth $2 Million Date of Birth April 20, 1949 Place of Birth Bristol, England

Early Life

Veronica Cartwright was born on April 20, 1949, in Bristol, England. Shortly after the birth of her younger sister, Angela, her family immigrated to Los Angeles, California.

She began her acting career in 1958 with a role in the World War II film In Love and War. Starting at a young age allowed her to gain experience in film and television while developing her performance skills.

Cartwright also appeared in the television sitcom Leave It to Beaver. She played Beaver’s classmates Violet Rutherford and Peggy MacIntosh in four episodes.

During her early career, she appeared in several other television programmes, including Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Make Room for Daddy, Route 66, The Twilight Zone, and The Eleventh Hour.

These appearances helped her gain experience in different television formats. They also established her as a working child actress during a period when she was building her career in Hollywood.

Breakthrough With The Children’s Hour and The Birds

Cartwright gained wider recognition in the early 1960s through two notable films.

In William Wyler’s The Children’s Hour, she played Rosalie Wells opposite Audrey Hepburn and Shirley MacLaine. The drama explored the consequences of a damaging accusation against two women running a school.

She later appeared in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds, playing Cathy Brenner. The film follows a community confronted by unexplained and increasingly dangerous bird attacks. Cartwright’s character attends a birthday party that becomes part of the unfolding horror.

Her role in The Birds remains one of the notable early performances in her career. Working in a major Hitchcock production also helped establish her place in film history.

She continued acting in productions such as One Man’s Way. On television, she played Jemima Boone during the first two seasons of Daniel Boone.

These early roles laid the foundation for a career that would continue long after her transition from child acting to adult performances.

Return to Film

After an 11-year break from feature films, Cartwright returned to the big screen in 1975 with Inserts. The British film starred Bob Hoskins, Richard Dreyfuss, and Jessica Harper.

Her return marked the beginning of a new stage in her career. She moved into more mature roles and began appearing in films that reached wider audiences.

In 1978, Cartwright earned acclaim for her performance as Nancy Bellicec in Philip Kaufman’s remake of Invasion of the Body Snatchers. She appeared alongside Donald Sutherland and Jeff Goldblum in the science-fiction horror film.

The story centres on the discovery that mysterious beings are replacing humans with emotionless duplicates. The film became an important entry in the science-fiction and horror genres.

That same year, Cartwright appeared in Goin’ South, a Western comedy directed by Jack Nicholson. The film also featured Mary Steenburgen, John Belushi, and Christopher Lloyd.

These productions demonstrated her ability to move between different film genres. They also helped establish her as a reliable supporting actress in major Hollywood projects.

Alien and Her Saturn Award-Winning Performance

One of Cartwright’s most recognised performances came in Ridley Scott’s 1979 science-fiction horror film Alien. She played Joan Lambert, the navigator aboard the commercial spacecraft Nostromo.

The film follows the crew as they encounter a dangerous extraterrestrial creature during their journey. Its combination of suspense, science fiction, and horror helped make it one of the most influential films of its era.

Cartwright’s performance contributed to the tense atmosphere aboard the spacecraft. Her character’s fear and vulnerability added to the film’s portrayal of ordinary people facing an extraordinary threat.

Her work in Alien earned her the Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actress. The recognition strengthened her reputation in the science-fiction and horror communities.

The film also helped expand her visibility among international audiences. Its lasting popularity has kept Cartwright’s performance familiar to generations of viewers.

The Witches of Eastwick and Other Film Roles

Cartwright continued to secure prominent roles during the 1980s. In 1987, she appeared in George Miller’s fantasy film The Witches of Eastwick.

She played Felicia Alden, a deeply religious townswoman whose life becomes entangled with the supernatural events surrounding three women. The cast included Cher, Michelle Pfeiffer, Susan Sarandon, and Jack Nicholson.

The film combined fantasy, comedy, and drama. Cartwright’s performance provided a contrasting presence in a story centred on unusual powers and the consequences of their use.

Other films from this period included the horror anthology Nightmares, the historical drama The Right Stuff, the comedy My Man Adam, and the science-fiction adventure Flight of the Navigator.

She also appeared in Wisdom, a romantic crime drama starring Emilio Estevez and Demi Moore.

These projects strengthened her record as a versatile supporting actress. Her ability to move between character types helped her remain active in the industry.

Film Career in the 1990s

Cartwright continued working in film throughout the 1990s. Her credits included False Identity, Man Trouble, Mirror, Mirror 2: Raven Dance, Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh, Shoot the Moon, Money Talks, and A Slipping-Down Life.

The variety of these productions reflected her willingness to work across genres. She appeared in thrillers, comedies, horror films, and dramas, maintaining a steady presence in Hollywood.

In the 2000s, she appeared in the comedy spoof Scary Movie 2 and the comedy Straight-Jacket. She also featured in the biographical drama Kinsey, which starred Liam Neeson, Laura Linney, and Peter Sarsgaard.

Her later film credits included the mystery thriller InSight, the road film Montana Amazon, and the independent drama The Odd Way Home.

She also appeared in The Town That Dreaded Sundown and the romantic comedy Breaking Fast. These projects demonstrated that she continued taking on film roles well into the later stages of her career.

Television Career

Television has been an important part of Cartwright’s career since her childhood. In the late 1960s, she appeared in episodes of The Name of the Game, Family Affair, and Mod Squad.

During the 1970s, she guest-starred in programmes such as Death Valley Days, Then Came Bronson, My Three Sons, Here We Go Again, and Serpico.

In the 1980s, she appeared in several made-for-television movies, including The Big Black Pill, Prime Suspect, Intimate Encounters, and Desperate Love. She also featured in the miniseries Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones and Robert Kennedy & His Times.

From 1989 to 1992, Cartwright played recurring character Margaret Flanagan, an assistant district attorney, in the NBC legal drama L.A. Law.

Her television career allowed her to work with different casts and production teams while taking on a wide range of characters. This consistent work helped sustain her presence in the entertainment industry.

ER and Emmy Award Recognition

Cartwright received an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series for her appearance on the medical drama ER.

The nomination recognised her work in a series known for its dramatic medical cases and complex personal stories. Her appearance added another notable television credit to her career.

The recognition also demonstrated her ability to deliver performances that resonated with television audiences and award voters.

The X-Files

Cartwright gained further television recognition through her role as Cassandra Spender in the science-fiction series The X-Files.

She appeared in four episodes between 1998 and 1999. Her character was connected to the show’s broader storylines involving extraterrestrial life and government conspiracies.

Her performance earned two additional Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series.

The role became one of her best-known television appearances. It also introduced her to viewers who may have known her primarily through films such as Alien and Invasion of the Body Snatchers.

Other Television Appearances

Cartwright continued appearing in television programmes after her work on ER and The X-Files. Her credits included Chicago Hope, Will & Grace, Touched by an Angel, Family Law, Judging Amy, and The Closer.

She later appeared in Nip/Tuck, Boston Legal, The Nine, Revenge, Supernatural, and The Good Doctor.

She also secured recurring roles in several series. These included Six Feet Under, Invasion, Resurrection, and Bosch.

Her continued television work helped maintain her career across different generations of programming. It also demonstrated her ability to adapt to changing television formats and storytelling styles.

Personal Life

Cartwright married her first husband, Richard Gates, in 1968. Their marriage ended in divorce in 1972.

She later married Stanley Goldstein in 1976. The marriage ended in divorce in 1980.

Cartwright subsequently became engaged to actor, director, and writer Richard Compton. The couple married in 1982 and remained together until Compton’s death in 2007.

Her personal life has generally remained separate from the public attention surrounding her acting career. She has maintained a professional reputation built primarily on her work in film and television.

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