    Victim’s Courage Sees Rapist Jailed For 19 Years

    Timothy Neale

    A police force has commended the “incredibly bravery” of a victim who reported and provided evidence against a child rapist.

    Timothy Neale, 55, of Montgomery Avenue, Lowestoft, Suffolk, has been jailed for a total of 19 years for sex offences against a child.

    He had denied nine separate offences but was convicted after a two-week trial at Norwich Crown Court in April.

    Det Con Williams, of the Internet Child Abuse Investigations Team at Suffolk Police, said it was a “highly traumatic and distressing experience for the victim”.

    “It has been a long journey to reach this stage for the victim and their family to endure,” he added.

    “They have also shown incredible bravery in terms of reporting it to police and also providing evidence during the investigation, court hearings and trial which again shows their courage in securing this conviction.

    He said the force was committed to “pursuing perpetrators of non-recent incidents and supporting victims”.

    Neale was convicted of five counts of rape, two counts of causing a child to watch a sexual act, one count of engaging in sexual activity in the presence of a child – and one count of sexual assault of a child.

    The sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will serve 19 years behind bars.

    Neale was initially charged in May 2020.

