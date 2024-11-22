Victor Wanyama Hopes To Play Alongside Cristiano Ronaldo After CF Montreal Exit

Former Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama has expressed his dream of playing alongside football legend Cristiano Ronaldo as he prepares to leave Canadian side CF Montreal.

The 33-year-old midfielder’s Sh233 million ($1.8 million) Designated Player contract with the Major League Soccer (MLS) team will expire on December 31, with no plans for renewal from the club.

Wanyama, who ranks 52nd among the highest-paid MLS players, shared his aspirations during an appearance on The Sick Podcast. When asked about playing in Saudi Arabia, he said teaming up with Ronaldo at Al Nassr would be a dream come true.

“To play alongside someone like Cristiano is huge. He’s an icon who everybody would love to have in their team,” Wanyama said, adding that he’d gladly arrange a meeting with Ronaldo if the opportunity arose.

The former Tottenham Hotspur and Southampton midfielder also revealed his plans after concluding his four-year stint with CF Montreal.

“I believe I can still play at the top level for two more seasons before considering lower leagues. I’m open to exploring leagues in Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Asia, or maybe staying in the MLS,” he noted.

Wanyama’s impressive career includes a 2019 Champions League final appearance with Tottenham and a notable stint as Kenya’s national team captain.