Village Elders to Get Sh2,000 Stipend to Enhance Operations, Strengthen Grassroots Governance

The government plans to pay village elders up to Sh7,000 a month as allowance to help them operate for the role they play in governance and community development.

Among others, there is a proposed policy framework that recommends a phased implementation of a monthly allowance of up to Sh7,000, depending on Kenya’s economic conditions, for village elders across the country.

A start off stipend of Sh2,000 per month is proposed, which is commensurate to the disbursement given to elders in the Inua Jamii Programme, officials were informed.

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr. Raymond Omollo led senior security and administration officials from various departments in a consultative review that focused on development of a framework for engaging village elders.

This was on the sidelines of the Second National Executive Retreat in Naivasha, Nakuru County.

The team is seeking methods for their recognition and support.

Omollo called for the need to acknowledge the vital role of village elders in engaging citizens and facilitating decision-making processes.

Omollo mentioned the elders’ significant contributions to rural community development, including their efforts in promoting awareness, resolving disputes, and advancing development initiatives and social services through the Nyumba Kumi Initiative.

“Village elders play a crucial role in our communities, and it is essential that we recognize their efforts. The government is committed to enhancing regulatory effectiveness and improving the provision of public goods and services, and village elders are key partners in achieving these goals,” he said.

This approach will enable the Ministry of Interior and National Administration to evaluate the financial impact and present it to the National Treasury for budgetary allocation.

The policy framework also addresses concerns about recruitment of village elders.

The planned framework covers various aspects, including terms of engagement, functions of village elders, recruitment criteria, remuneration schemes, termination processes, disciplinary actions, and conditions for vacating office.

Currently, there are 9,045 sub-locations and 106, 072 villages in Kenya and the legislative proposal aims to amend the National Government Coordination Act of 2013 to recognize village elders in each unit officially.

If adopted, village elders, who have previously coordinated government programs without any compensation, will receive an allowance and be legally recognized as government officers on special duty, given that their recruitment and retention criteria is different from the standard civil service framework. This acknowledgment will formalize their considerable influence in the community and their active involvement in numerous public committees within their jurisdictions.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki told a Senate committee the government acknowledges the critical services provided by village elders and emphasized the need for their support through formal recognition and remuneration.

Kindiki urged lawmakers to consider revising the National Government Coordination Act No. 1 of 2013 to designate a village as the fundamental administrative unit and outlined that once the Act is amended, the Ministry will introduce criteria for establishing villages based on population size, geographic area, and socio-cultural factors.

The National Government Coordination (Amendment) Bill seeks to recognize village elders as National Government Administrative Officers, proposing payment of allowances as determined by the Public Service Commission in consultation with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission.

Officials say throughout Kenya’s history, village elders have played a crucial role in grassroots governance hence the need to pay attention to their welfare.

These elders, also known as headmen or wazee wa mtaa, are selected based on their tenure in the community, knowledge of its members, familiarity with the area, integrity, and experience.

As the leaders closest to the people, village elders represent the government’s interests at the local level.

They oversee villages and work under the guidance of Chiefs and Assistant Chiefs.

Despite their integral role in facilitating services and assisting the National Government at the village level, they have traditionally worked as volunteers without compensation.