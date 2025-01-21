Vincent Chahale Appointed Country Director For IJM Kenya

The International Justice Mission (IJM) has announced the appointment of Vincent Chahale as the Country Director for its Kenya office.

The announcement was made by Andy Griffiths, IJM’s Regional President for Africa and Europe, on Monday, January 21, 2025.

“Vincent has been with IJM Kenya since October 2020, leading the Justice Systems Interventions team for the Kenya Police Abuse of Power program, with overall responsibility for developing strategies for collaborative casework aimed at creating systemic changes in Kenya’s criminal justice system,” IJM said in a statement.

Before joining IJM, Chahale held various senior positions within the Kenyan government, including roles at the Commission on Administrative Justice, the Ministry of Justice, National Cohesion & Constitutional Affairs, and the State Law Office.

As an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya, Chahale brings over 20 years of experience in legal and advisory matters, leadership, performance management, mediation, and corporate governance.

He has dedicated his career to championing justice, safeguarding human rights, and strengthening Kenya’s justice systems.

His contributions include serving as a member of key committees such as the Presidential Task Force on the Legal and Regulatory Framework for Fighting Corruption in Kenya and the Judiciary Task Force on Sentencing, both of which played significant roles in reforming Kenya’s justice system.

IJM is a global organization that collaborates with local authorities to rescue victims of violence, prosecute offenders, restore survivors, and enhance public justice systems.