fbpx
    Subscribe
    SPORTS

    Vinicius Jr Named Champions League Player Of The Season

    Linda AmianiBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Vinicius
    Real Madrid's Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior poses with the trophy to celebrate the victory at the end of the UEFA Champions League final football match between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, at Wembley stadium, in London, on June 1, 2024. (Photo by INA FASSBENDER / AFP)

    Vinicius Junior was Monday named by UEFA chiefs as Champions League player of the season after spearheading Real Madrid to European glory, with teammate Jude Bellingham picking up the young player award.

    Brazilian forward Vinicius scored six goals and made five assists in Real’s victorious campaign, including the second in the 2-0 win against Borussia Dortmund in the final at Wembley on Saturday.

    Victory meant Real were crowned European champions for a record-extending 15th time.

    “I’m very happy to be able to win another Champions League with this club, which has given me so much,” 23-year-old Vinicius said.

    Also Read: Mbappe Signs Real Madrid Deal

    England midfielder Bellingham was named as the Champions League young player of the season after his dazzling first campaign with the Spanish giants.

    The 20-year-old scored four goals and provided five assists in the Champions League for Real, who also won the Spanish league title.

    “I can’t put it into words,” he said. “It’s the best night of my life. It’s got to be up there in terms of the perfect season.”

    By Agencies.

    Email your news TIPS to Editor@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254707482874

    Share.

    Linda Amiani is a seasoned Multimedia Journalist and Editor, boasting over 5 years of experience in Digital Journalism.

    Related Posts

    Mbappe Signs Real Madrid Deal

    Vinicius Jr Named Champions League Player Of The Season

     

    Advertise with us to reach your target audience today! Call +254707482874 to place your Ad! We accept Sponsored Stories, Banner ads, Sponsored Jobs, Announcements etc

    Got it!
    X