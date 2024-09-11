Violett Beane Siblings: Meet Jackson McGovern Who is a Musician

Violett Beane is an American actress and director, born on May 18, 1996, in St. Petersburg, Florida.

She moved to Austin, Texas, at the age of ten, where she developed a passion for performing and studied drama throughout her schooling.

Beane gained recognition for her role as Jesse Wells (Jesse Quick) in the CW series The Flash and as Markie Cameron in the horror film Truth or Dare.

Her early career included a recurring role in HBO’s The Leftovers and a main role in CBS’s God Friended Me.

Siblings

Violett has one sibling, an older brother named Jackson McGovern, who is a musician.

They were raised together in a family that supported their artistic pursuits.

Beane has often expressed her close relationship with her brother, highlighting the influence of their upbringing on her career in acting and the arts.

Career

Beane began her acting career in 2015 with a role in HBO’s critically acclaimed series The Leftovers.

In this show, she portrayed Taylor Truitt, a teenager navigating a world profoundly affected by the mysterious disappearance of 2% of the global population.

This role allowed her to showcase her acting talent and gain recognition within the industry.

Beane’s breakout role came when she was cast as Jesse Wells, also known as Jesse Quick, in the CW series The Flash.

Her character is a speedster and the daughter of Harrison Wells, a key character in the series. Beane’s performance was well-received, and she quickly became a fan favorite.

She appeared in multiple seasons and reprised her role in the spin-off series DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, further solidifying her place in the DC television universe.

In 2018, Beane starred in the horror film Truth or Dare, directed by Jeff Wadlow.

The film revolves around a group of friends who find themselves haunted by a supernatural entity that forces them to play a deadly game of truth or dare.

Beane played Markie Cameron, one of the central characters.

The film was a commercial success, grossing over $95 million worldwide, and helped expand her audience beyond television.

Following her success in The Flash, Beane landed a leading role in CBS’s God Friended Me, where she played Cara Bloom, a journalist who teams up with an atheist to help others.

The show blended elements of comedy, drama, and faith, and it received positive reviews for its heartwarming storytelling.

Beane’s performance contributed to the show’s appeal, and it ran for two seasons.

Beane has also appeared in guest roles on popular series like The Resident and Chicago P.D., showcasing her versatility as an actress.

Additionally, she starred in the documentary Tower where she portrayed Claire Wilson, a survivor of the 1966 University of Texas shooting.

Personal life

Beane is currently in a relationship with musician Paul Grant.

The couple began dating in 2016 and has been known to collaborate on various creative projects together, including work in their home studio.

Prior to her relationship with Grant, Beane was in a relationship with Eyelid Kid, starting in 2013, but there is no indication that this relationship continued beyond her current one with Grant.

Beane’s personal life, including her relationships, often reflects her artistic pursuits and commitment to her craft.