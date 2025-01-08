Virat Kohli Net Worth in Rupees 2025

Virat Kohli, one of the most celebrated cricketers globally, boasts a staggering net worth of ₹1,050 crores as of 2025. Widely regarded as one of the finest batsmen in cricket history, Kohli has achieved unparalleled success on the field while amassing significant wealth through various ventures off it.

Virat Kohli Net Worth in Rupees ₹1,050 crores Date of Birth November 5, 1988 Place of Birth in Delhi Nationality Indian Profession Cricketer

Early Life

Born on November 5, 1988, in Delhi, India, Virat Kohli discovered his passion for cricket at a young age. He rose through the ranks of Indian cricket, starting with the Delhi Under-15 and Under-17 teams. His breakthrough came when he captained the Indian Under-19 team to victory in the 2008 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup. That same year, Kohli made his ODI debut against Sri Lanka, marking the beginning of an illustrious international career.

By 2011, Kohli had established himself as a reliable batsman, contributing significantly to India’s ICC Cricket World Cup victory. Over the years, he has become a cornerstone of Indian cricket, amassing over 25,000 international runs and holding the record for the second-highest number of centuries in cricket, only behind Sachin Tendulkar.

Source of Virat Kohli Net Worth in Rupees

Kohli’s immense wealth stems from multiple avenues, blending his cricketing achievements, endorsements, and entrepreneurial ventures.

Virat Kohli Cricket Contracts

BCCI Salary : As a Grade A+ player under the BCCI, Kohli earns an annual salary of ₹7 crores.

: As a Grade A+ player under the BCCI, Kohli earns an annual salary of ₹7 crores. Match Fees : He earns ₹15 lakhs for Test matches, ₹6 lakhs for ODIs, and ₹3 lakhs for T20 Internationals.

: He earns ₹15 lakhs for Test matches, ₹6 lakhs for ODIs, and ₹3 lakhs for T20 Internationals. IPL Salary: Kohli has been a mainstay of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL since its inception, earning approximately ₹15 crores annually.

Virat Kohli Brand Endorsements

Kohli is a sought-after brand ambassador, endorsing over 20 major brands, including Puma, Audi, MRF, and Tissot. He charges between ₹7.5 to ₹10 crores per endorsement campaign, with his total annual endorsement income exceeding ₹200 crores.

Virat Kohli Business Ventures

Wrogn : Kohli’s fashion label has gained significant popularity among Indian youth.

: Kohli’s fashion label has gained significant popularity among Indian youth. One8 Commune : He co-owns this restaurant chain, which has expanded to several cities.

: He co-owns this restaurant chain, which has expanded to several cities. Chisel : Kohli is an investor in this fitness chain, reflecting his passion for health and wellness.

: Kohli is an investor in this fitness chain, reflecting his passion for health and wellness. Startups: He has stakes in various startups, including tech companies and food ventures.

Real Estate Investments

Virat Kohli owns several luxurious properties across India:

Mumbai Apartment : Located in Worli, this 7,171 sq. ft. apartment is valued at ₹34 crores.

: Located in Worli, this 7,171 sq. ft. apartment is valued at ₹34 crores. Gurugram Mansion: Kohli’s palatial home in DLF Phase-1, purchased for ₹80 crores, is a testament to his success and taste for luxury.

Social Media Influence

With over 250 million followers on Instagram, Kohli earns significantly from sponsored posts and collaborations. His social media presence amplifies his marketability, making him one of the highest-earning athletes globally.

Lifestyle and Assets

Kohli’s lifestyle reflects his immense wealth and stature. He owns a fleet of luxury cars, including models from Audi, BMW, and Bentley. His penchant for high-end fashion and fitness further highlights his opulent yet disciplined life.

Virat Kohli Net Worth Growth Over the Years

2015 : ₹150 crores

: ₹150 crores 2018 : ₹500 crores

: ₹500 crores 2022 : ₹1,000 crores

: ₹1,000 crores 2025: ₹1,050 crores

