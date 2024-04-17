Ex-Murang’a Governor Wa Iria’s Wife, Brother Arrested

The spouse of former Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria, Jane Waigwe Kimani, has been arrested.

She was arrested alongside her brother Solomon Mutura Kimani over the Sh140 million graft case.

Confirming the arrest was EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi who noted that the suspects are set to be arraigned at the Milimani Anti-Corruption Court.

The two are Directors of Value View Ltd, one of the companies used as a conduit for the fraudulent scheme.

EACC is pursuing the other 6 suspects, including the former Governor, who failed to honour summons to appear before the EACC on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a High Court issued conservatory orders restraining the EACC and the ODPP from charging Wa Iria.

DPP Renson Ingonga on Saturday said the eight were accused of irregularly awarding tenders and other procurement irregularities totaling the aforementioned amount.

Ingonga said an investigation carried out by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) revealed that the suspects fraudulently awarded tenders to Top Image Media Consultancy Limited and Value View Limited with disregard to conflict of interest.

“This follows an investigation by EACC on procurement irregularities and conflict of interest in the award of publicity tenders by the County Government of Murang’a to M/S Top Image Media Consultancy Ltd in the Financial Year 2014/2015 and 2015/2016,” said the DPP.

“The eight were found to have engaged in procurement irregularities in the award of publicity tenders to Top Image Media Consultants Limited and Value View Limited.”

The prosecution recommended that the eight be charged with conspiracy to commit an offence of corruption, abuse of office and unlawful acquisition of public property.

Other charges leveled against them include conflict of interest, dealing with suspect property and money laundering contrary to Section 3 as read with Section 16 of the Proceeds of Crime and Anti-Money Laundering Act.