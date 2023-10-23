Waithera Chege Takes Over As Nairobi County Assembly Minority Leader in Changes

The United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has made leadership changes at the Nairobi County Assembly.

Party secretary general Cleophas Malala announced the changes on Monday in a letter to the county speaker Ken Ng’ondi.

“Pursuant to and in accordance with provisions of standing orders no 21 of the Nairobi County Assembly, the party appoints South B MCA Waithera Chege as Minority leader replacing Waithaka MCA Antony Kiragu,” reads the letter.

Waithera will be deputized by Deonysias Mwangi (Guthurai MCA) while Umoja One MCA Mark Mugambi has been replaced by Nominated MCA Joyce Muthoni as Minority whip.

Muthoni will be deputized by Clay MCA Samora Mwaura.

Malala said the decision was made at a meeting held earlier by UDA MCAs.

“In the said meeting it was resolved that the minority leader and the minority whip be removed for reasons contained in the referred minutes. We enclose herewith copies of the said minutes and the signed attendance record of the honourable members,” he added.

Last week, 35 MCAs proposed changes to the minority leadership saying it had failed to offer leadership and guidance in the assembly.

“We have been patient with both the Leader of Minority and Minority Chief Whip for far too long, but now we must let them go for the benefit of our party and members. Enough is enough,” said the lawmakers.

The former leadership was accused of sidelining women especially those nominated to the assembly.

