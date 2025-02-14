Waititu rushed to KNH with high blood pressure complications

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu was Thursday rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) with high blood pressure complications.

He was admitted for review, officials at the hospital said.

Waititu had been detained at the Industrial Area Remand and Allocation where officials said he started to complain of pains and sweating.

His hospitalisation comes a day after he was sentenced to 12 years in prison or pay a Sh53.7 million fine in a Sh588 million graft case.

The Milimani Law Courts also barred him from vying for any political seat for seven years.

Waititu had unsuccessfully asked the court to order his hospitalization before he was sent to jail.

Waititu was charged and convicted alongside his wife, Susan Ndung’u, who was sentenced to one year in prison or pay a Sh500,000 fine.

The court convicted them of graft-related charges but acquitted them on three counts of money laundering.

Testimony Enterprises Limited director Charles Chege was fined Sh296 million or sentenced to 11 years in prison.

Lucas Wahinya Mwangi the former Chief Officer, Roads Transport and Public Utilities was sentenced to pay a fine of Sh20 million and in default to serve five years imprisonment.

Both Wangechi Mburu the minority shareholder of Testimony Enterprises Limited was sentenced to pay a cumulative fine of Sh1.4 million and in default to serve three years imprisonment.