Wajackoyah Denies Azimio Funded Manifesto Launch to Reduce ‘Ruto Hype’

“…Our thinking is that Ruto is of a choleric temper so I wanted to do this as a way of irritating him so that when you have half screens on the TVs.”

But according to Wajackoyah who came in third in the presidential race, Ngunyi was exploiting his party for personal political gain, possibly to secure a role within Ruto’s government.

Read Also: Why Pastor Ng’ang’a Is Against Wajackoyah’s Bhang Manifesto

“The remarks are baseless, unfounded and serve to insult our party,” he said.

“We refuse to be used as an entry narrative in unholy political matrimony.”

Unfazed, the former presidential candidate restated his dedication to working with others who share his interests to bring about Kenya’s economic independence.