Wajackoyah Denies Azimio Funded Manifesto Launch to Reduce ‘Ruto Hype’

Roots Party Leader Prof George Wajackoyah has denied claims that the former regime sponsored his manifesto launch in a bid to irk then deputy president William Ruto.
Political analyst Mutahi Ngunyi earlier suggested that Azimio sponsored his Wajackoyah’s presidential bid to reduce “Ruto’s hype”.
According to Ngunyi who was working with retired President Uhuru Kenyatta, some of the strategies used to cripple Ruto’s bid included Wajackoya’s manifesto launch the same day and time as that of the Kenya Kwanza Alliance.
“I got a little bit of it from the friends of Uhuru Kenyatta and we funded Wajackoyah’s launch and the way we did it is that we wanted it to happen on the same day that Ruto was doing his launch,” he told NTV in an interview.
“…Our thinking is that Ruto is of a choleric temper so I wanted to do this as a way of irritating him so that when you have half screens on the TVs.”
But according to Wajackoyah who came in third in the presidential race, Ngunyi was exploiting his party for personal political gain, possibly to secure a role within Ruto’s government.
“The remarks are baseless, unfounded and serve to insult our party,” he said.
“We refuse to be used as an entry narrative in unholy political matrimony.”
Unfazed, the former presidential candidate restated his dedication to working with others who share his interests to bring about Kenya’s economic independence.