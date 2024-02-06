Wall Collapses and Kills One, Injures Another in Parklands

A perimeter wall at the Oshwal Academy in Parklands, Nairobi collapsed and killed a pedestrian.

Another pedestrian is fighting for his life in hospital following the Monday afternoon incident, police said.

Police said a section of the wall collapsed along Mpaka Road and injured two pedestrians before one succumbed to the injuries in hospital.

Police said on Tuesday they are investigating the tragedy. It is not clear what triggered the wall to collapse.

The body was moved to the mortuary pending autopsy and further probe.

Meanwhile, in Kaptembwo area, Nakuru, a night guard was killed by suspected thugs in a robbery incident.

The deceased was at his place of work when three men riding on a motorcycle confronted him.

The gang hit Sam Kipyegon in the head and robbed him of his mobile phone before riding off. He was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.