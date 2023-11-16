Warner Bros’ Barbie Movie Boosts UK Economy By Over £80 Million

Warner Bros has revealed that the production of the hit movie Barbie contributed over £80 million to the UK economy during filming.

The studio disclosed that the film, directed by Greta Gerwig and largely shot at Warner Bros studios in Leavesden, Hertfordshire, generated substantial economic benefits.

The production created 685 jobs, engaged over 6,000 extras, supported 754 local businesses, and contributed over £40 million in local wages.

In addition to its economic impact, the movie has garnered £95 million in UK box office revenues, according to evidence submitted by Warner Bros to a Parliamentary committee.

While Barbieland was designed to resemble a toytown California, various sets, including Barbie’s Dreamhouse, were constructed and filmed in the UK studio.

Leavesden Studios, covering a 200-acre site just north of London, has previously been used for major film productions such as the Harry Potter franchise, The Batman, and Aquaman.

The forthcoming Wonka, inspired by Roald Dahl’s Charlie & The Chocolate Factory, and starring Timothée Chalamet, was also filmed at the studio.

Warner Bros Discovery, in its submission to the Culture, Media, and Sport committee’s inquiry into British film and high-end television, highlighted the UK’s significance as the company’s largest base outside the US, employing over 4,000 permanent staff.

The studio has announced plans for a substantial expansion of its studio, aiming to increase capacity by more than 50% and create an additional 4,000 jobs.

The extended complex will serve as the hub for future films in the DC Studios stable, home to iconic characters like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

Despite the success stories, Amazon warned that studio space in the UK is nearing capacity, and Fulwell 73, James Corden’s production company, raised concerns about the impact of capacity problems on the UK’s continued success.

The Motion Picture Association emphasized the intense competition from other countries, highlighting the importance of addressing skills gaps and preserving the appeal of the UK through planned tax breaks.

The British Film Institute expressed concerns about the decline of independent British film-making and distribution, citing factors such as cost inflation, crew competition, reduced public funding, and diminished investor risk appetite. The industry is said to face an “existential crisis.”

In a related development, Pathe announced the closure of its UK theatrical film distribution business to focus on TV series. Pathe UK’s films have included notable titles like The Queen, Girl With A Pearl Earring, The Iron Lady, Suffragette, Selma, and The Great Escaper.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media, and Sport, in response to the committee inquiry, acknowledged the challenges facing the industry and expressed commitment to maintaining a strong and globally competitive sector.