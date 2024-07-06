Wayne Brady Siblings: Get to Know Kim Brady

Wayne Brady is an American television host, comedian, actor and singer.

He is known for his work on the improvisational comedy series Whose Line Is It Anyway?, hosting The Wayne Brady Show and Let’s Make a Deal and appearing on How I Met Your Mother.

Brady has won five Emmy Awards, including one for Whose Line? in 2003 and two each for The Wayne Brady Show and Let’s Make a Deal.

He was also nominated for a Grammy Award in 2009 for his cover of Sam Cooke’s A Change Is Gonna Come.

In 2022, Brady came out as pansexual at age 50, crediting family support and finding self-love for giving him the courage to do so.

He has since continued his successful career in television, hosting various shows and appearing in acting roles.

Siblings

Brady has a sister named Kim Brady.

While Wayne has spoken publicly about his relationship with his grandmother and his daughter, Maile Masako Brady, he has not been as forthcoming about his siblings in the public eye.

Career

Brady has had a successful and diverse career in entertainment spanning over two decades.

He started out performing improv comedy at the SAK Comedy Lab in Orlando, Florida in the 1990s.

In 1998, Brady joined the cast of the improvisational comedy TV show Whose Line Is It Anyway?, winning an Emmy Award for Outstanding Individual Performance in 2003.

He hosted his own syndicated talk/variety show The Wayne Brady Show from 2001-2004, winning two Emmy Awards for Outstanding Talk Show Host.

Brady made his Broadway debut in 2004 starring as Billy Flynn in Chicago.

He later starred as Lola in Kinky Boots and as Aaron Burr in Hamilton in Chicago.

Brady has hosted several awards shows including the NAACP Image Awards, BET Honors, and guest hosted The Late Late Show.

He has appeared in films like Crossover, Roll Bounce, and the animated Foodfight!

Brady released his debut album A Long Time Coming in 2008, earning a Grammy nomination for his cover of A Change Is Gonna Come.

More recently, he won The Masked Singer in 2019, hosted Let’s Make a Deal, and appeared in TV shows like The Good Fight and American Gigolo.

Brady has won 5 Daytime Emmy Awards and continues to work as an actor, comedian, singer, producer and TV host.

Awards and accolades

Brady has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his successful career.

He has won 5 Daytime Emmy Awards, including for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program for Whose Line Is It Anyway? in 2003.

Brady has been nominated for 28 Daytime Emmy Awards in total. Brady was nominated for a Grammy Award in 2009 for Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance for his cover of the song, A Change Is Gonna Come.

He has been nominated for several NAACP Image Awards, including for Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Mini-Series or Dramatic Special.

In 2021, Brady was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the Lady Filmmakers Film Festival.

In 2024, he was nominated for the Queerty award for Coming Out for Good after publicly coming out as pansexual in 2023.

Most recently in 2022, 2021 and 2020, Brady was nominated for the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Game Show Host for Let’s Make a Deal.

Beyond awards, he has been recognized for his philanthropic work, receiving the Service to America Leadership Award from the National Association of Broadcasters Leadership Foundation in 2023 for his charitable endeavors and community impact.