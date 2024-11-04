We Are on Course – Jobavu Denies Housing Project Stalled

A local construction agency Monday dismissed talk that its affordable projects in Nairobi had stalled.

Jobavu Village Limited top officials instead said the firm’s operations were steadily on on course contrary to reports in a section of the local media.

Among projects cited as stalled were Jeevanjee Housing estate in Ngara Estate.

The agency said the project was firmly on course further dispelling media reports of stalling. .

It also denied using a title deed belonging to Nairobi County Council to procure a loan for the projects..

“We want to clarify that project is still on despite initial delays caused by the acquisition of land for construction, Covid 19 pandemic and the Russia /Ukraine war which spiked steel prices,” Abdulkadir Hussein, the firm director said in a statement sent to newsrooms late Monday.

Already the housing project is 50 complete as work is being speeded up to ensure completion.

The firm was contracted to the affordable housing and marketing units.

“The affordable housing units will be wound up by September 2025 while the market units shall be complete by September 2026,” said Hussein.

The affordable housing units consist of 400 units rising to 14 floors with the construction of Tower Three and four are already complete for roofing.

Tower Three is in its final stages while Tower one and two have been done to 9th floors already.

According to an agreement, the County was to provide land with the firm sourcing funds for construction.

Jobavu Village has sought Sh1.9 billion from the bank as loan with Sh450 million of the tranche used in the certification stages.