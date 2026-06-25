“We are ready to die to liberate Kenya from tyranny,” says Kemosi after night in the cell

Jubilee Party National chairman Vincent Kemosi Thursday vowed that united opposition would not relent from fighting for what he termed the liberation of Kenya from tyranny.

Kemosi said his arrest and a night at the Nyamira Police Central cells would not deter him from championing the rights of Kenyans, insisting that the country’s democratic space must be protected.

The former West Mugirango MP spoke to journalists at a Kisii hotel after being set free from the cells.

He was flanked by lawyer Cliff Ombeta and political allies, as he narrated his experience in detention and accused authorities of attempting to intimidate him.

“We are ready to die to liberate Kenya from tyranny. No amount of intimidation, arrests or harassment will stop us from standing up for the people and defending their freedoms,” Kemosi said.

He said his detention had strengthened his resolve to continue pushing for accountability, good governance and justice, urging Kenyans to remain firm in defending their constitutional rights.

He said the resolve by the United opposition leaders remains very strong and they will stay United until the regime of President William Ruto goes home.

“Together with Fred Matiangi, Rigati Gachagua and Kalonzo Musyoka, we are bound together by one resolve; to end the tenure of this shameless administration,” he stated.

Criminal lawyer also former Cliff Ombeta, also an aspirant for Bonchari MP seat,accused the authorities of violating Kemosi’s rights during the arrest, saying the action breached constitutional protections guaranteed to every citizen.

Ombeta said the rule of law must be respected and that security agencies should ensure all arrests are conducted within the confines of the Constitution.

“The Constitution protects every Kenyan. The rights of an individual cannot be taken away without following due process,” Ombeta said.

Former Kisii Central MCA Kefa Mrefu accused a local MP of allegedly instigating Kemosi’s arrest, claiming the move was politically motivated.

Mogaka had not responded to the allegations by the time of going to press.

Youth leader Denis Mosoti said Kenyans should not be held ransom from exercising their democratic rights, adding that citizens must be free to express their views and participate in political affairs.

Mosoti called on leaders to embrace dialogue and respect the freedoms provided under the Constitution.

The developments come amid heightened political activity in the region, with leaders calling for vigilance in safeguarding democratic principles.